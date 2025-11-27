Original article: Foro Jara–Kast termina en papelón online: redes acusan que al candidato republicano “le soplan todo por celular”

Jara-Kast Forum Ends in Online Controversy: Republican Candidate Accused of Receiving Cues via Cell Phone

The first face-to-face meeting between Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast since the first presidential round took place this Thursday at the «First Social Forum,» organized by Radio Cooperativa and Hogar de Cristo. This event, focused on poverty and social policies, aimed for both candidates to present their assessments and proposals; however, a moment that occurred during the «New Reality of Poverty» segment overshadowed the day and sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

While Jara, the candidate from Unidad por Chile, was answering one of the panel’s questions, the cameras captured the moment when the Republican took out his cell phone, checked the screen, and then started jotting down notes on a piece of paper, as seen in a video shared on social media. This incident drew sharp criticism toward the far-right representative.

🔴 AHORA 🗣 José Antonio Kast es sorprendido siendo pauteado por su Asesor Cristian Valenzuela en Pleno #DebatePresidencial ¿Osea, alguien que quiere Presidente, no puede ir al Baño sin ser pauteado? Más encima, es captado por la Transmisión 📷 Acierto @patobancoestafo pic.twitter.com/9wmb8pNrRz — (FRAPP)🇵🇸🇨🇱 EN LA JARANETA ✊️ #Jara2026 (@Informa3Chile) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the broadcast showed Cristian Valenzuela —the central advisor of his campaign and one of the most influential voices in the Republican command—watching from a hallway adjacent to the studio with his phone in hand.

According to reports from El Mostrador, witnesses indicated that Valenzuela was whispering real-time ideas and talking points that Kast was supposed to use when it was his turn to speak during that segment of the debate.

The scene, which did not go unnoticed by viewers, immediately sparked viral comments on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The fact that the Republican was being «whispered» answers during a segment deemed crucial and sensitive by the social organizations present fueled the criticism.

I N D I G N O

Al verse atrapados por Jeannette Jara, Cristián Valenzuela le tiene que soplar las respuestas a José Kast en pleno debate. Por eso no asiste a debates, sin el gordo pitonizo no funciona pic.twitter.com/l5tt2fWWj2 — Bot Checker 🤖 (@BotCheckerCL) November 27, 2025

Users labeled the episode as «Indignant» and connected the situation to the candidate’s campaign strategy, commenting, «this is why he doesn’t attend debates.»

Others characterized the action as embarrassing, pointing out that Kast’s behavior is «getting worse by the day.»

Una vergüenza el candidato, cada día es peor… — la mentira no pudo está vez… (@Enrique75326835) November 27, 2025

Increíble que esté sinvergüenza no pueda contestar sólo y recibe respuestas por el celular y el chancho que tiene de asesor. Este esperpento de no puede ser presidente. #kastcobarde #JaraPresidenta2026 — Elrita (@Elritapunk) November 27, 2025

«They’ve whispered everything to him, and he doesn’t handle any concrete data»

Several netizens pointed out that despite being coached, the Republican Party candidate’s answers lacked substance, as he didn’t «handle any concrete data.»

Le han soplado todo y no maneja ningún dato concreto. — Amenaza_menor (@Amenaza_menor) November 27, 2025

Este tipo quiere Gobernar chile ? Por Dios, si no explica nada , Y lo q responde , son Estupideces — Eduazul11 (@eduazul11) November 27, 2025

They expressed that the presidential hopeful is unable to provide responses and, when he does, he lies because «he is being advised poorly.»

Nefasto KAKAst no es capaz de responder y cuando responde miente le soplan mal. — Williams Vicente (@WillyVicente) November 27, 2025

Additionally, he was labeled as «inept» and «coached and ignorant,» with warnings that «he is incapable of thinking or having his own ideas,» suggesting that if he were to reach the presidency, «he would lead Chile to ruin.»

Kast es un inepto. Como presidente, llevará a Chile a la ruina. — Luis (@luis_basez1) November 27, 2025

Todos saben que es PAUTEADO E IGNORANTE el mismo ha dicho que no esta preparado para gobernar un país. pic.twitter.com/qwelUGMcfN — carmen (@carmeneugenia_) November 27, 2025

Y así quiere ser presidente el muy pelotudo! No es capaz de pensar siquiera y tener opinión propia! Patético el Kks! — Maria Jose Lucero M. (@MJoseLucero) November 27, 2025

Among the comments, accusations of corruption and «cheating» were directed at politicians.

@candrews_cl como era eso de hacer trampa? Son todos los de Dere$ha iguales, sin habilidades, sin conocimiento, sin dominio, sin gestion( salva para lograr colusiones), son una manga de corruptos y siempre haciendo trampa. — AledeDia (@DiaAlede) November 27, 2025

In light of this situation, citizens indicated that it is necessary to prohibit the use of cell phones for presidential candidates in upcoming debates and forums.

«We need a televised debate without cell phones,» they suggested.

Necesitamos un debate televisado sin celulares. — Stephen (@Elessarbikes) November 27, 2025

Debiera prohibirse los celulares en los foros . Están soplandole la respuesta a Kakast.. — Jorginho Kinta (@cokekinta) November 27, 2025

Consequences on Public Perception for Kast

The online blunder has called into question the Republican candidate’s autonomy and preparedness to face substantive debates without external aid.

Amid the controversy, Kast’s team has avoided directly addressing the accusations, yet the comments against him on social media have been scathing.

The forum, which was intended to be a platform for serious proposals about poverty in Chile, became overshadowed by an anecdote that highlights, in the public’s view, a deep lack of solidity in the far-right candidate, revealing a reliance on his campaign team that could prove costly heading into the second round on December 19.