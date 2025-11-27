Original article: Foro Jara–Kast termina en papelón online: redes acusan que al candidato republicano “le soplan todo por celular”
Jara-Kast Forum Ends in Online Controversy: Republican Candidate Accused of Receiving Cues via Cell Phone
The first face-to-face meeting between Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast since the first presidential round took place this Thursday at the «First Social Forum,» organized by Radio Cooperativa and Hogar de Cristo. This event, focused on poverty and social policies, aimed for both candidates to present their assessments and proposals; however, a moment that occurred during the «New Reality of Poverty» segment overshadowed the day and sparked a wave of criticism on social media.
While Jara, the candidate from Unidad por Chile, was answering one of the panel’s questions, the cameras captured the moment when the Republican took out his cell phone, checked the screen, and then started jotting down notes on a piece of paper, as seen in a video shared on social media. This incident drew sharp criticism toward the far-right representative.
Meanwhile, the broadcast showed Cristian Valenzuela —the central advisor of his campaign and one of the most influential voices in the Republican command—watching from a hallway adjacent to the studio with his phone in hand.
According to reports from El Mostrador, witnesses indicated that Valenzuela was whispering real-time ideas and talking points that Kast was supposed to use when it was his turn to speak during that segment of the debate.
The scene, which did not go unnoticed by viewers, immediately sparked viral comments on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.
The fact that the Republican was being «whispered» answers during a segment deemed crucial and sensitive by the social organizations present fueled the criticism.
Users labeled the episode as «Indignant» and connected the situation to the candidate’s campaign strategy, commenting, «this is why he doesn’t attend debates.»
Others characterized the action as embarrassing, pointing out that Kast’s behavior is «getting worse by the day.»
«They’ve whispered everything to him, and he doesn’t handle any concrete data»
Several netizens pointed out that despite being coached, the Republican Party candidate’s answers lacked substance, as he didn’t «handle any concrete data.»
They expressed that the presidential hopeful is unable to provide responses and, when he does, he lies because «he is being advised poorly.»
Additionally, he was labeled as «inept» and «coached and ignorant,» with warnings that «he is incapable of thinking or having his own ideas,» suggesting that if he were to reach the presidency, «he would lead Chile to ruin.»
Among the comments, accusations of corruption and «cheating» were directed at politicians.
In light of this situation, citizens indicated that it is necessary to prohibit the use of cell phones for presidential candidates in upcoming debates and forums.
«We need a televised debate without cell phones,» they suggested.
Consequences on Public Perception for Kast
The online blunder has called into question the Republican candidate’s autonomy and preparedness to face substantive debates without external aid.
Amid the controversy, Kast’s team has avoided directly addressing the accusations, yet the comments against him on social media have been scathing.
The forum, which was intended to be a platform for serious proposals about poverty in Chile, became overshadowed by an anecdote that highlights, in the public’s view, a deep lack of solidity in the far-right candidate, revealing a reliance on his campaign team that could prove costly heading into the second round on December 19.