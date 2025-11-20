Jeannette Jara Comments on Republican Congressman Cristián Araya: «They Have Opposed Lifting Bank Secrecy Too Many Times…»

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara addressed the issue involving Republican Congressman Cristián Araya, who is implicated in the disbursement of $1.7 million from real estate conservative Sergio Yáber, who is currently under investigation for money laundering in the case known as the «Belarusian Doll».

The investigation into Congressman Araya’s involvement is still ongoing. According to judicial sources from Radio Biobío, the far-right legislator is considered a «person of interest» in the inquiry.

In response to the press, Jeannette Jara stated, «Corruption seriously harms politics. I don’t know if these allegations have been substantiated; surely the Public Prosecution Service will initiate the necessary investigations either on their own or based on a complaint. However, it is undeniable that when a congressman is accused of having received dirty money from corruption, I sometimes wonder why candidates or congress members from the Republican Party have consistently opposed lifting bank secrecy,» asserted the Unidad por Chile candidate.

For Jara, this is a «regrettable situation because I would like to see Chile combat organized crime not only by pursuing those who sell little packets of drugs on the corner but also by going after the big fish, and the Chilean right has repeatedly refused to do that».

«Now, one might speculate and say that perhaps this is the reason, but to the Chileans, I assure you that none of you will have your accounts reviewed, and as we all know, those who do nothing have nothing to fear,» the presidential candidate remarked.

