Jeannette Jara Stands Firm on Promise to Lower Electricity Prices Following Energy Minister’s Resignation

A political firestorm has erupted at La Moneda

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

A political firestorm has erupted at La Moneda. The Superintendence of Energy and Fuels uncovered the malfunctioning strategy for electricity price setting by the National Energy Commission. For years, electricity prices have consistently risen, contributing to an overall increase in the cost of living. With every aspect of life tied to electricity costs, everything tends to become more expensive.

Amid this ongoing crisis, Jeannette Jara took to her X account to reaffirm her commitment to promptly regulate electricity prices.

“The departure of Minister Pardow is a significant signal that acknowledges the magnitude of the problem. I appreciate the work he has done during his tenure. What is urgent now is to compensate the affected families and provide a definitive solution to an issue that has impacted Chilean households’ finances,” commented Jeannette Jara.

The candidate further supported her proposal to decrease electricity costs by 20% for all families in Chile, which remains the sole real proposal addressing the methodological error that led to years of price hikes.

Additionally, Jeannette Jara went further, stating: “I hope to discuss this proposal with other candidates. It is time to protect the people and their wallets.” With this, she laid the groundwork for future governments to work toward reducing tariffs regardless of political affiliation.

Continue reading about this topic:

Rise in Electricity Bills

Jeannette Jara Demands Refund for Excessive Electricity Charges and Proposes 20% Rate Reduction Plan

El Ciudadano

Original article: Jeannette Jara mantiene su promesa de disminuir los precios de la luz tras renuncia del ministro de Energía

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Demands Refunds After CNE Error and Unveils Plan to Cut Chilean Power Bills by 20%

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

"For You, For Chile": Jeannette Jara Campaign Launches Plan to Raise Incomes and Cut Electricity Costs

Hace 3 días

Eight Years of Mismanaged Electricity Pricing: SEC Discovers Methodological Error, Not CNE

Hace 13 horas
The Citizen

“Un Chile que cumple” (A Chile That Delivers): Jeannette Jara’s Team Finalizes Policy Platform and Gears Up for Nationwide Outreach

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Boric Accepts Pardow's Resignation Over Electricity Tariff Miscalculation, Appoints Álvaro García as Co-Minister

Hace 7 horas
The Citizen

New Energy Minister Alvaro García Addresses Power Bill "Error": Companies Responsible for Overcharging Will Compensate

Hace 26 minutos
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promises Up to 20% Cut in Electricity Bills in New Campaign Briefing

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Unveils Expanded Government Program with 383 Measures After Nationwide Listening Tour

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Unveils Video Preview of Her Televised Campaign Slot Ahead of First-Round Broadcast

Hace 1 día

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano