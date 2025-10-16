Jeannette Jara Stands Firm on Promise to Lower Electricity Prices Following Energy Minister’s Resignation

A political firestorm has erupted at La Moneda. The Superintendence of Energy and Fuels uncovered the malfunctioning strategy for electricity price setting by the National Energy Commission. For years, electricity prices have consistently risen, contributing to an overall increase in the cost of living. With every aspect of life tied to electricity costs, everything tends to become more expensive.

Amid this ongoing crisis, Jeannette Jara took to her X account to reaffirm her commitment to promptly regulate electricity prices.

“The departure of Minister Pardow is a significant signal that acknowledges the magnitude of the problem. I appreciate the work he has done during his tenure. What is urgent now is to compensate the affected families and provide a definitive solution to an issue that has impacted Chilean households’ finances,” commented Jeannette Jara.

The candidate further supported her proposal to decrease electricity costs by 20% for all families in Chile, which remains the sole real proposal addressing the methodological error that led to years of price hikes.

Additionally, Jeannette Jara went further, stating: “I hope to discuss this proposal with other candidates. It is time to protect the people and their wallets.” With this, she laid the groundwork for future governments to work toward reducing tariffs regardless of political affiliation.

