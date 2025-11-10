Original article: Campaña digital de Jeannette Jara: Supera a Kast en seguidores tras nuevo viral

Jeannette Jara’s Digital Campaign Surpasses José Antonio Kast in Followers Thanks to Viral Success

With just a week left before the presidential first round, campaigns have until this Thursday, November 13, to urge voters to support their candidates, as the official campaign period concludes on that date.

In this context, every advancement in outreach is vital, and it’s evident how messages originating on social media can transcend those platforms to reach television and print media.

For months, Jeannette Jara’s digital campaign has been recognized for its creativity and approachability. Following an international award, her team solidified a strategy that has bolstered the candidate’s presence on both social media and in local communities, featuring the iconic image of “Aunt Jeannette”, which first emerged from her community interactions on Instagram and TikTok.

Thanks to a new viral video, where Jara is seen dancing while highlighting key measures from her government program, her social media following has now surpassed that of José Antonio Kast. On Instagram, the Unidad por Chile candidate boasts 611,000 followers, eclipsing Kast’s 608,000.

Jara’s digital growth is attributed to the effectiveness of her communication strategy, which employs trends and colloquial language from social media to present her program in a clear and engaging manner. Her team crafts content inspired by digital culture, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

The viral video plays off a classic of Chilean television: the Chicas Techno competition from the defunct show Extra Jóvenes, which popularized the “Zapallito Italiano.” In the original version, the host announced the physical traits of the dancer; in Jara’s adaptation, the “measurements” refer to her government proposals.

In the clip, viewers hear: “She is Jeannette Jara Román, 51 years old, from the large commune of Conchalí. Her measures are: a Monthly Vital Income of $750,000, a 20% discount on electricity bills for essential consumption, and oversight of border control by Carabineros.”

The video concludes with a phrase that captures her campaign’s essence: “What she loves most in life is ensuring that Chilean families can make ends meet in a safe neighborhood.”

The clip has garnered thousands of views and comments on TikTok for its upbeat tone and direct message. On that platform, Jara maintains a more spontaneous and relatable style, while on Instagram, she adopts a more institutional tone.

@jeannettejararoman Because yes, I love to dance, but above all, I love to have measures so that you can make ends meet in a secure neighborhood 🇨🇱❤️🫱🏼‍🫲🏽💋 ♬ original sound – Jeannette Jara

Jeannette Jara’s impressive digital momentum coincides with the upcoming Anatel Presidential Debate, set to take place on Monday, November 10 at 9 PM, broadcast jointly across all associated channels.

This debate will be the last opportunity for the eight presidential candidates to come together before the election, serving as a platform for citizens to directly learn about their proposals, visions, and contrasts with those aspiring for the Presidency of the Republic.

The debate will feature questions and moderation from a distinguished team of Chilean television journalists: Iván Núñez (TVN), Juan Manuel Astorga (Mega), Daniel Matamala (Chilevisión), Soledad Onetto (Canal 13), and Julia Vial (TV+).

