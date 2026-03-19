Kast Demands Resignation of Higher Education Superintendent Amid Scandal Over Payments to Right-Wing Politicians, Including Republican Party President

Original article: Kast pidió renuncia a Superintendente de Educación Superior que preparaba sanción a U. San Sebastián por pagos irregulares a políticos de Derecha, entre ellos el presidente del Partido Republicano

This week, Senator and President of the Republican Party, Arturo Squella (pictured), made headlines not only for his remarks against the Darwin frog but also for being among those whose payments at the University of San Sebastián were scrutinized by the Education Superintendent, who has filed charges in this case.

Details of this case were revealed this week by Reportea, which exposed the findings of the Education Superintendent’s investigation into the University of San Sebastián. The investigation highlights irregular contracts and payments involving former Minister Marcela Cubillos, former prosecutor Manuel Guerra (currently in pre-trial detention), and Senator Squella, among others.

This revelation seemingly did not sit well with the government at La Moneda, as on Thursday, March 19, just one day after Reportea’s publication, Kast’s administration requested the resignation of Higher Education Superintendent José Miguel Salazar, who, along with his team, was preparing sanctions against the University of San Sebastián for the aforementioned issues.

According to Reportea, Salazar – who took office in 2023 through the Public High Management System – was requested to «resign immediately, something that did not happen with the Superintendent of School Education, Loreto Orellana, whose resignation was also requested but was allowed to take her accumulated vacation, meaning her departure will only take place at the end of the month.»

In this context, sources from the Education Ministry’s cabinet cited by the same outlet indicated that the decision to ask for the Superintendent’s resignation was based on a «loss of trust.»

Read the full report from Reportea HERE

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