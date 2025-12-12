Original article: «Vamos a tener la calle incendiada»: Kast respalda dichos de Carter sobre reajuste fiscal y Jaime Bassa advierte que es «la misma receta de Milei»

Kast Supports Carter’s Controversial Fiscal Cuts, Bassa Warns of ‘Milei’s Recipe’ in Chile

Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast has endorsed comments made by his spokesperson, Rodolfo Carter, about the government’s reluctance to disclose specifics regarding proposed fiscal cuts that would be enacted if they win the presidency. These measures are considered politically unpopular.

Rodolfo Carter, the former mayor of La Florida and newly elected senator for La Araucanía, stated in a recent interview that «essentially, the $6 billion in adjustments will be divided into three parts, approximately $2 billion in actual budget cuts, details of which we won’t disclose because it would paralyze the country the next day. You understand that if you announce the end of program X, that program is immediately halted. We will have the streets ablaze.»

In response to the media, Kast commented, «What I indicated in the initial debates, when we were challenged for not providing details about the $6 billion, has been proven true, as every time we offered specifics, the government reacted negatively.»

Kast claimed, without providing any evidence, that «the government is even today trying to leave people, as we say in Chile, ‘under the table.’ Therefore, we say we will seek out those who are not true public officials, but rather political operators, activists, relatives, and cronies.»

«Thus, the senator is absolutely correct. We will present our government plan on March 11, and then you will see why we argue that they might take certain decisions, some of which have already been implemented. If the more ideological left has made the choice to continue dismantling emblematic schools, they are defending the white overalls,» Kast added.

‘The Same Recipe as Milei’

Kast’s backing of Carter’s comments has intensified criticism regarding the lack of transparency from Kast and the Republican Party about their plans for governing the nation.

From Valparaíso, Jaime Bassa, the newly elected deputy from the Broad Front, remarked, «Kast will cut social programs that directly benefit the people. This will cause unrest and indignation—it’s the same recipe used by Milei in Argentina. They won’t acknowledge it for fear of losing the election. It’s not me saying this; it’s his spokesperson, Carter.»

Meanwhile, Senator Daniel Núñez (PC) stated, «Carter’s words are damning: He admits to $2 billion in cuts and acknowledges that they are hiding this to prevent ‘the streets from being ablaze.’ If it has to be concealed, it is because it impacts people’s lives.»

Kast va a recortar programas sociales que van en directo beneficio de la gente. Causará malestar e indignación. La misma receta de Milei en Argentina. No lo reconocen para no perder la elección. No lo digo yo, lo dice su vocero Carter. Que no te engañen. Vota bien, #votaJara pic.twitter.com/FNe6DkWHFF — Jaime Bassa (@Jaime_Bassa) December 11, 2025

