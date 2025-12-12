Kast Supports Carter’s Controversial Fiscal Cuts, Bassa Warns of ‘Milei’s Recipe’ in Chile

Original article: «Vamos a tener la calle incendiada»: Kast respalda dichos de Carter sobre reajuste fiscal y Jaime Bassa advierte que es «la misma receta de Milei» Kast Supports Carter’s Controversial Fiscal Cuts, Bassa Warns of ‘Milei’s Recipe’ in Chile Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast has endorsed comments made by his spokesperson, Rodolfo Carter, about […]

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Vamos a tener la calle incendiada»: Kast respalda dichos de Carter sobre reajuste fiscal y Jaime Bassa advierte que es «la misma receta de Milei»

Kast Supports Carter’s Controversial Fiscal Cuts, Bassa Warns of ‘Milei’s Recipe’ in Chile

Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast has endorsed comments made by his spokesperson, Rodolfo Carter, about the government’s reluctance to disclose specifics regarding proposed fiscal cuts that would be enacted if they win the presidency. These measures are considered politically unpopular.

Rodolfo Carter, the former mayor of La Florida and newly elected senator for La Araucanía, stated in a recent interview that «essentially, the $6 billion in adjustments will be divided into three parts, approximately $2 billion in actual budget cuts, details of which we won’t disclose because it would paralyze the country the next day. You understand that if you announce the end of program X, that program is immediately halted. We will have the streets ablaze.»

In response to the media, Kast commented, «What I indicated in the initial debates, when we were challenged for not providing details about the $6 billion, has been proven true, as every time we offered specifics, the government reacted negatively.»

Kast claimed, without providing any evidence, that «the government is even today trying to leave people, as we say in Chile, ‘under the table.’ Therefore, we say we will seek out those who are not true public officials, but rather political operators, activists, relatives, and cronies.»

«Thus, the senator is absolutely correct. We will present our government plan on March 11, and then you will see why we argue that they might take certain decisions, some of which have already been implemented. If the more ideological left has made the choice to continue dismantling emblematic schools, they are defending the white overalls,» Kast added.

‘The Same Recipe as Milei’

Kast’s backing of Carter’s comments has intensified criticism regarding the lack of transparency from Kast and the Republican Party about their plans for governing the nation.

From Valparaíso, Jaime Bassa, the newly elected deputy from the Broad Front, remarked, «Kast will cut social programs that directly benefit the people. This will cause unrest and indignation—it’s the same recipe used by Milei in Argentina. They won’t acknowledge it for fear of losing the election. It’s not me saying this; it’s his spokesperson, Carter.»

Meanwhile, Senator Daniel Núñez (PC) stated, «Carter’s words are damning: He admits to $2 billion in cuts and acknowledges that they are hiding this to prevent ‘the streets from being ablaze.’ If it has to be concealed, it is because it impacts people’s lives.»

Continue reading on this topic:

The Truth Behind Kast’s Cuts: Carter Acknowledges Adjustments Will Affect Sensitive Social Programs

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

The Truth Behind Kast's Budget Cuts: Carter Acknowledges Impact on Sensitive Social Programs

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

José Antonio Kast and the Hidden Agenda of the Chilean Right

Hace 6 horas
The Citizen

Senator Provoste Accuses José Antonio Kast of Having a "Clandestine Program" and Criticizes His Unrealistic Budget Cuts

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Aprojunji warns Congress that 2026 budget cuts threaten early childhood education in Chile

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Former Finance Minister Nicolás Eyzaguirre Says Kasts $6 Billion Spending Cut Would Trigger a Recession in Chile

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Inequality in Wealth Distribution Could Worsen": Fernando Carmona Warns of Consequences from Kast's Program

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

The Trump-Milei-Kast Pyramid: A Political Economy of Emulation, Power, and Social Cost

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Kast's Rapid Decline in Voter Support: Factors Behind His Struggling Campaign

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Chiles Republican Deputy Catalina Del Real says Kast will end political perks for 'parasites of the state'

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano