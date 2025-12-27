Mexico Ranks as the Second Country with Lowest Unemployment in the World by 2025, While Chile Stands at 16th

Original article: México es el segundo país con menor desempleo del mundo al cierre de 2025: Chile en el puesto 16 Global Unemployment Snapshot by End of 2025: Mexico Surprises with Second Place The latest statistics from Datosmacro

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: México es el segundo país con menor desempleo del mundo al cierre de 2025: Chile en el puesto 16

Global Unemployment Snapshot by End of 2025: Mexico Surprises with Second Place

The latest statistics from Datosmacro.Expansion.com, reflecting the final months of 2025, confirm a heterogeneous global landscape regarding unemployment, with Mexico establishing itself among the economies with the lowest unemployment rates worldwide, while Chile maintains a high rate in the OECD and Latin American context, despite its structural macroeconomic stability.

According to official records processed by Datosmacro, Japan leads the world ranking with an unemployment rate of 2.6% in 2025, closely followed by Mexico at 2.7%, confirming public statements made by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who emphasized that the country would close the year as the second economy with the lowest unemployment globally.

Following Mexico, the group of economies with low unemployment includes Germany (3.8%), The Netherlands (4.0%), Australia (4.3%), The United States (4.6%), and Ireland (4.9%), all recording figures from the final months of 2025, which reinforces Mexico’s favorable comparative position in the global labor market.

In contrast, Chile reports an unemployment rate of 8.4% (September 2025), placing it around 16th among the economies analyzed. This statistic emerges in a context where the country, despite being the 48th largest economy in the world by GDP, with a high HDI (ranked 44) and a public debt equivalent to 41.65% of GDP, according to Datos Macro, faces ongoing employment challenges, particularly in a setting of regional slowdown.

The comparative analysis by Datosmacro shows that Sweden (9.1%), Spain (10.5%), Finland (10.6%), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (12.3%) feature among the economies with the highest unemployment rates in 2025, highlighting that this phenomenon affects both developed and emerging countries.

Comparative Overview – Global Unemployment Ranking (2025 Data)

Source: Datosmacro.Expansion.com – latest available months of 2025

Ranking Country Unemployment Rate (%) Month / Year
1 Japan 2.6 Oct. 2025
2 Mexico 2.7 Oct. 2025
3 Germany 3.8 Oct. 2025
4 The Netherlands 4.0 Nov. 2025
5 Australia 4.3 Nov. 2025
6 The United States 4.6 Nov. 2025
7 Ireland 4.9 Nov. 2025
8 Switzerland 5.0 Sep. 2025
9 United Kingdom 5.1 Sep. 2025
10 Austria 5.8 Oct. 2025
11 Portugal 5.9 Oct. 2025
12 Italy 6.0 Oct. 2025
13 Belgium 6.4 Oct. 2025
14 Canada 6.5 Nov. 2025
15 France 7.7 Oct. 2025
16 Chile 8.4 Sep. 2025
17 Spain 10.5 Oct. 2025
18 Finland 10.6 Nov. 2025
19 Bosnia and Herzegovina 12.3 Sep. 2025
20 Sweden 9.1 Nov. 2025

Methodological Note

This analysis deliberately excludes countries whose latest data correspond to years prior to 2025.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.5%: Second Consecutive Decrease, but Informal Employment Rises to 26.2% with Women's Rate at 9.1%

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.4% in Chile: INE Reports Modest Improvement Driven by Rise in Employment

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Santiago Court of Appeals Orders AFP Modelo to Return Pension Savings to Ecuadorian Worker After Unlawful Denial

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Recent La Cosa Nostra Poll: Jara Leads Presidential Race, Matthei and Kaiser Tie for Second

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jara Leads Chile’s Presidential Race: 37.5% Support, Kast Trails by 13.6 Points in Studio Público Poll

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Senate Rejects Constitutional Accusation Against Former Energy Minister Diego Pardow

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Atlas Intel Poll: Jeannette Jara Holds 33.2% Lead; Tight Race for Second Place Among Kast, Kaiser, Parisi, and Matthei

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Recent La Cosa Nostra Poll Shows Jeanette Jara Leading While Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser Reach a 'Technical Tie' for Second Place

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jara Holds the Lead at 27% in First Round; Runoff Projections Show Wins Over Parisi and Kaiser, Criteria Finds

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano