Global Unemployment Snapshot by End of 2025: Mexico Surprises with Second Place

The latest statistics from Datosmacro.Expansion.com, reflecting the final months of 2025, confirm a heterogeneous global landscape regarding unemployment, with Mexico establishing itself among the economies with the lowest unemployment rates worldwide, while Chile maintains a high rate in the OECD and Latin American context, despite its structural macroeconomic stability.

According to official records processed by Datosmacro, Japan leads the world ranking with an unemployment rate of 2.6% in 2025, closely followed by Mexico at 2.7%, confirming public statements made by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who emphasized that the country would close the year as the second economy with the lowest unemployment globally.

Cerramos este 2025 como el segundo país con menos desocupación en el mundo. La transformación da resultados. pic.twitter.com/PHOMIowJdt — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) December 26, 2025

Following Mexico, the group of economies with low unemployment includes Germany (3.8%), The Netherlands (4.0%), Australia (4.3%), The United States (4.6%), and Ireland (4.9%), all recording figures from the final months of 2025, which reinforces Mexico’s favorable comparative position in the global labor market.

In contrast, Chile reports an unemployment rate of 8.4% (September 2025), placing it around 16th among the economies analyzed. This statistic emerges in a context where the country, despite being the 48th largest economy in the world by GDP, with a high HDI (ranked 44) and a public debt equivalent to 41.65% of GDP, according to Datos Macro, faces ongoing employment challenges, particularly in a setting of regional slowdown.

The comparative analysis by Datosmacro shows that Sweden (9.1%), Spain (10.5%), Finland (10.6%), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (12.3%) feature among the economies with the highest unemployment rates in 2025, highlighting that this phenomenon affects both developed and emerging countries.

Comparative Overview – Global Unemployment Ranking (2025 Data)

Source: Datosmacro.Expansion.com – latest available months of 2025

Ranking Country Unemployment Rate (%) Month / Year 1 Japan 2.6 Oct. 2025 2 Mexico 2.7 Oct. 2025 3 Germany 3.8 Oct. 2025 4 The Netherlands 4.0 Nov. 2025 5 Australia 4.3 Nov. 2025 6 The United States 4.6 Nov. 2025 7 Ireland 4.9 Nov. 2025 8 Switzerland 5.0 Sep. 2025 9 United Kingdom 5.1 Sep. 2025 10 Austria 5.8 Oct. 2025 11 Portugal 5.9 Oct. 2025 12 Italy 6.0 Oct. 2025 13 Belgium 6.4 Oct. 2025 14 Canada 6.5 Nov. 2025 15 France 7.7 Oct. 2025 16 Chile 8.4 Sep. 2025 17 Spain 10.5 Oct. 2025 18 Finland 10.6 Nov. 2025 19 Bosnia and Herzegovina 12.3 Sep. 2025 20 Sweden 9.1 Nov. 2025

Methodological Note

This analysis deliberately excludes countries whose latest data correspond to years prior to 2025.