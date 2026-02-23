New Nationwide Strike Against Milei: 36 Hours of Protests Over Controversial Labor Reform

Original article: Se viene otro paro contra Milei: 36 horas de medidas de fuerza por el cierre exprés de la reforma laboral

The United Workers Federation (Fresu) in Argentina is preparing for a new 36-hour strike this week to coincide with the Senate’s debate on the controversial labor reform proposed by Javier Milei’s government. This reform restricts the right to strike, reduces severance pay, allows extending work hours up to 12 hours, and modifies overtime payment, among other contentious issues.

The administration of Argentine President Javier Milei is aiming to conclude the legislative process on the questioned labor reform this week, which has returned to the Senate after modifications to leave out changes to the leave system prior to its discussion in the Chamber of Deputies. This expedited approach is tied to the extraordinary sessions that end next Friday, February 27, providing a deadline that the ruling party is trying to leverage to pass its controversial proposal.

In reaction, unions are preparing to take action against the government’s libertarian agenda, promising to replicate the strong response shown during last week’s general strike.

The general halt called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) garnered massive participation across various provinces and sectors, demonstrating the mobilization and organizational capacity of Argentine workers in what they see as an attack on their historical rights, as the labor reform backed by the far-right government limits the right to strike, cuts severance pay, authorizes extending work hours to 12 hours, and alters overtime compensation, among other problematic points.

Despite the general strike, the CGT made a controversial decision not to mobilize to Congress. This stance contrasted with the actions of the two central labor organizations—CTA Autónoma and CTA de los Trabajadores—within the United Workers Federation (Fresu), which did call for a march to Parliament in protest, leading to yet another brutal crackdown by state security forces, as noted by Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva a day earlier.

🚨 Another water cannon targets the protesters near Congress pic.twitter.com/G6TmPDAQyC — El Destape (@eldestapeweb) February 19, 2026

Public Opposition to Labor Reform Met with Government Violence

As most unions had already wound down their protests and only a handful of demonstrators remained, security forces, including Gendarmería and Federal Police, intervened with a show of force involving water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

This excessive repression has been characterized by outlets like Página/12 as «traditional persecution and hunting of activists,» with Monteoliva describing these individuals as «terrorists» in earlier statements. Reports indicate that at least 70 protesters required medical attention from injuries caused by bullets, clubs, and gas, along with a dozen arrests.

Human rights organizations and labor unions denounced the excessive deployment of agents in light of the small number of protesters outside Congress, interpreting this as yet another example of Milei’s government security policy, marked by a crackdown on social protests.

The CGT’s choice not to mobilize drew criticism from various labor sectors both before and after the strike. Furthermore, it sparked an internal debate regarding the most effective struggle strategies against the libertarian government’s policies and the necessary level of union response to safeguard hard-won rights.

«(The strike) highlighted the divisions and different responses within the labor movement. Some offered limited responses at the last moment while others, like us, responded immediately with mobilizations in Córdoba and Santa Fe along with strikes as the matter was debated in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies,» stated Hugo «Cachorro» Godoy, secretary general of the CTA Autónoma, in an interview with El Destape.

Godoy’s comments reflect the existing tension among various factions of the labor movement and the differing approaches to confronting Milei’s government policies, which have directly impacted labor conditions and purchasing power since he took office in December 2023.

«We Will Stop and Mobilize Again»

The Fresu, which includes both CTAs and other labor sectors, announced last week that they would implement another 36-hour strike this week as the law is debated in the Senate, set for this weekend, coinciding with the end of the extraordinary session period.

This longer strike aims to increase pressure on national lawmakers at a crucial time when the fate of a reform that alters key aspects of labor relations in Argentina is at stake.

«We will stop and mobilize again next week when this bill is taken back up in the Senate. While it may likely become a mere formality, which is what the Congress of the Nation is reducing to, it is essential for us in the United Labor Front to maintain this struggle plan, which goes beyond just this bill and aims to confront and defeat the economic and social model of exploitation and dependence proposed by this government,» Godoy stated to the media outlet.

The union leader was clear in characterizing the role he perceives the Legislative Power is playing in the current political context, warning that it might be losing its independent representation capacity and turning into a mere instrument to validate the Executive Branch’s initiatives.

Godoy also outlined the organizational steps the labor coalition will take in the following days: «On Monday or Tuesday, we will meet to reinforce this commitment and we hope to encourage our people not to give up, not to resign themselves, to regain their awareness and defense of the interests of the working class and the Argentine people,» he added.

A Unified and Total «Strike»

The CGT, which has not yet released information on whether it will take any action this week, celebrated the compliance of last week’s general strike, which aligns with the perceptions of other labor federations.

The leadership of Hector Daer, Carlos Acuña, and Pablo Moyano highlighted the high participation level in the strike, which, according to their surveys, reached figures comparable to past significant general strikes in the nation’s history.

«The strike that resonated throughout the country against the law and the protests, held not only in Buenos Aires but nationwide, reflects the growing rejection of this labor reform. The Government wanted an expedited process, wanted to hasten the pace, precisely because they knew that as more details about the law became known, it would become clearer that this was a managerial revenge and that in over 200 articles, not one is in favor of workers,» commented national deputy from Unión por la Patria (UP) and general secretary of the CTA de los Trabajadores, Hugo Yasky, in a conversation with El Destape.

The labor leader stressed the plebiscitary nature that the protest has assumed: «The rejection was plebiscited with the strike and complete compliance,» Yasky added, referring to what he considers a clear manifestation of Argentine society against a reform that, according to his analysis, harms workers without providing any positive return.

The legislator’s perspective aligns with broad sectors of the political and social spectrum that view this reform as a regression in labor rights and an alignment of Argentine legislation with the interests of business sectors strongly supported by the libertarian government.

Godoy, in turn, considered that the strike and mobilization represented a «strong and massive response» to Milei’s onslaught and his «chainsaw» policies.

«It fundamentally expressed the ability of the working class to refuse to be resigned in the face of this perceived governmental power, propped up and supported by President (Donald) Trump,» Godoy explained, referring to the explicit support the U.S. leader has shown towards the Argentine libertarian.

«This isn’t the first time Congress in Argentina has been used to create an illusion of institutional representation that is gradually fading in society. I believe this strike and mobilization expressed that,» concluded the labor leader.

In this context of high social and political conflict, this week will be crucial in determining not only the fate of the labor reform but also the ability of the organized labor movement to respond and the level of conflict the government will face in the coming months.

The Fresu’s decision to call for 36 hours of strike marks an escalation in the struggle plan, while the CGT assesses whether to lend its structure to the force measures.