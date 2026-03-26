Ñuñoa Councilman Argandoña Accuses Mayor Sichel of Political Intimidation Amidst Dismissal Request

Original article: Ñuñoa: Sichel pide destitución de concejal Argandoña y este denuncia «amedrentamiento político» del alcalde

Ñuñoa councilman Andrés Argandoña (Frente Amplio) accused Mayor Sebastián Sichel of requesting his dismissal from the Comptroller’s Office on Thursday, March 26, an act he described as «political intimidation» from the municipal leader.

«Mayor Sichel is asking for my dismissal due to my meetings with leaders of street fairs. Yes, that’s right: for meeting with residents,» Argandoña stated in a post shared on his social media.

The councilman asserted that the meeting in question was public and recorded in Lobby (MU186AW2128205), alleging that Sichel is «using municipal resources for this political intimidation, which is evident from the document’s origin.»

«He accuses me of calling a Municipal Council meeting, something that is not within my powers. The extreme lack of seriousness is that he claims repeated behavior but only includes an email as supposed evidence,» Argandoña pointed out.

«Hatred and obsession are poor advisers, Mayor,» the Frente Amplio councilman concluded.

El alcalde @sebastiansichel pide mi destitución ante Contraloría por reunirme con dirigentes de ferias libres. Sí: por reunirme con vecinos. La reunión fue pública y registrada en Lobby (MU186AW2128205).

Incluso usa recursos municipales para este amedrentamiento político como… pic.twitter.com/LfQRtWJwMa — Andrés Argandoña Concejal Ñuñoa (@aargandonab) March 26, 2026

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