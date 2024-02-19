Oppenheimer arrasó en los Premios BAFTA 2024: Revisa la lista completa de ganadores
Por Axel
19/02/2024
0 0
Este domingo 18 de febrero se realizó la 77° edición de los Premios BAFTA, en la cual los integrantes de la Academia Británica de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas destacaron a las mejores películas del 2023.
La gran vencedora de la noche fue Oppenheimer, la cinta de Christopher Nolan sobre el creador de la bomba atómica, la cual se hizo con siete estatuillas, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actor de reparto.
Por otro lado, Emma Stone afianzó su carrera hacia el Óscar al llevarse el BAFTA a Mejor Actriz por su papel de Bella Baxter en la aclamada cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos Pobres Criaturas (Poor Things), mientras que La Zona de Interés (Zone of Interest) conquistó un inédito premio doble al ser reconocida Mejor Película Británica y Mejor Película de habla no inglesa.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa con los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA 2024:
Mejor Película
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer – GANADORA
- Poor Things
Mejor Director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – GANADOR
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actriz
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
- Emma Stone, Poor Things – GANADORA
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – GANADOR
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – GANADORA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – GANADOR
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Mejor Elenco
- All of Us StrangersAnatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers – GANADORA
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past LivesSociety of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest – GANADORA
Mejor Documental
- 20 Days In Mariupol – GANADOR
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy And The Heron – GANADORA
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Guion Original
- Anatomy of a Fall – GANADORA
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction – GANADORA
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
BAFTA EE Rising Star Award
- Jacob Elordi
- Ayo Edebiri
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Mia McKenna-Bruce – GANADORA
- Sophie Wilde
Mejor Cinematografía
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer – GANADORA
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things – GANADORA
Mejor Edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer – GANADORA
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Maquillaje y Peinado
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things – GANADORA
Banda Sonora Original
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer – GANADORA
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things – GANADORA
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleon
- Poor Things – GANADORA
Mejor Sonido
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest – GANADORA
Mejor Película Británica
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- NapoleonThe Old Oak
- Poor ThingsRye Lane
- Saltburn
- ScrapperWonka
- The Zone of Interest – GANADORA
Ópera prima destacada de un escritor, director o productor británico
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama – GANADORA
- How To Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor Cortometraje Británico Animado
- Crab Day – GANADOR
- Visible MendingWild Summon
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster – GANADOR
- Such A Lovely DayYellow
Hazte socio 👍
Con tu donación aportas a la sostenibilidad económica y existencia de este medio.
Elige cómo quieres aportar a la existencia y financiamiento colectivo de este medio!