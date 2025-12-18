Poet Francisca Palma Explores the Tragic Kayser Case Through Verse

Original article: Libro revisa desde la poesía el caso quemados en la bodega Kayser durante el estallido de 2019

The discovery of five charred bodies in the Kayser warehouse during the initial days of the social uprising in 2019 profoundly impacted Francisca Palma Arriagada. The writer and journalist, known for her work in both journalism and novels, determined that a poetic approach was best suited to address the horror of this case, which remains unresolved six years later.

This realization led to the creation of «Kayser,» her debut poetry book. Published by Oxímoron, it comprises 67 poems divided into five chapters: «fire»; «bodies»; «territory»; «justice»; and «exhumation.» With a style that leans toward the forensic, it delves into the complexities surrounding the case.

“Many of us felt unable to write anything in the face of the horror triggered by events such as the discovery of the five burnt men in the Kayser warehouse. The texts or verses were difficult to confront and process. It seems unbelievable that this happened just a few years ago in a democracy, with still no clarity about what truly happened to them,” the author explains, reflecting on the motivations that inspired her work.

“A comprehensive and powerful journalistic report already existed about this story. Time and my writing capacity did not allow me to tackle it from that perspective. Instead, it was the power of poetic language, with its versatility and speculative potential, that felt more apt for constructing this book. It is not meant to establish a legal truth—courts handle that—but rather to engage with a sensitive and political approach, as we cannot remain indifferent to such events,” Palma adds.

After more than four years of writing and receiving a Literary Creation Grant from the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage (MINCAP), the journalist completed this poetry collection of over 100 pages, now available in bookstores and through the social media of the publisher Oxímoron.

The Case

On the afternoon of October 20, 2019, a turning point occurred for five families in the Renca community. There, at the warehouse of the textile company Kayser, following a looting and fire, the incinerated bodies of five men were discovered: Yoshua Osorio, Julián Pérez, Andrés Ponce, Luis Salas, and Manuel Muga.

The news circulated widely in the media, and following complaints from families and strong press interest, the issue was discussed publicly, highlighting the violence and the uncertainties surrounding how those people—those five workers—ended up in that location.

This incident was one among many acts of violence against civilians reported during 2019, alongside others such as ocular mutilations, physical aggression, and impediments to medical assistance, which all contributed to over 40 deaths.

During that period, the case was featured in a television report by journalist Alejandra Matus, which voices the families’ experiences; it is also currently covered by the documentary “Staying in Memory,” directed by Fernando Véliz.

Continuity and Legacy of Political Poetry

Another significant aspect of Francisca Palma’s book is its final section, which includes a collection of poetic quotes from various authors that resonate with the themes presented in «Kayser.»

As the author explains, the book adds to a literary tradition of political and documentary poetry, emphasizing this heritage and other related texts, illustrating the historical continuity of this genre’s role in the country. This section features verses and fragments from poets like Elvira Hernández, Gonzalo Millán, Isidora Stevenson, Barbara Délano, Víctor Quezada, among others.

«Kayser» is now available in bookstores and will also be sold at the upcoming edition of La Furia del Libro, taking place from December 18 to 21 at GAM. Soon, on Sunday, January 11 at 3:00 PM, it will be presented as part of the programming for the Caudal Festival in Valdivia, where the author will be accompanied by poets Roxana Miranda Rupailaf and Kutral Vargas Huaiquimilla.

About the Author

Francisca Palma Arriagada is a journalist and holds a Master’s degree in Political Communication from the University of Chile, where she also works.

As a member of the digital magazine focused on Latin American culture and politics, La Raza Cómica, she published the book «Iquique Glorioso. Chronicles from the Land of Champions» (Ediciones Radio Universidad de Chile) in 2016; in 2024, she will release the novel Iconoclastas (Editorial Navaja), and she was awarded the Literary Creation Grant from the Ministry of Arts, Cultures, and Heritage for her writing of «Kayser.»

For this year, she was also awarded the Finestres writing residency in Barcelona, scheduled to take place in March 2026.

Francisca Palma.

El Ciudadano