Senator Campillai Meets with Gustavo Gatica: «I Have Hope and Conviction He Will Be Our Next Representative for District 8»

Fabiola Campillai and Gustavo Gatica Meet: Senator’s Strong Support for Deputy Candidacy

Senator Fabiola Campillai and Gustavo Gatica, both symbols of victims of the 2019 social unrest, recently had an emotional meeting that the senator shared on her social media platforms.

The touching video highlighted by Campillai captures a gathering from four years ago, during her own Senate campaign, and she remarked that she «holds it in her heart.» This meeting now holds profound public significance.

It’s important to recall that in November 2021, Gustavo Gatica extended his support to Fabiola Campillai in her candidacy for the Senate representing the Metropolitan Region.

Both figures share a tragic parallel: Campillai lost her sight, smell, and taste after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by Carabineros in November 2019. Meanwhile, Gatica suffered permanent blindness after being shot in both eyes with rubber pellets during a protest. One of his most remembered quotes is, «I gave my eyes for people to awaken.» Their stories have become emblems in the quest for justice and a national call for reflection.

In this context, the meeting takes on significant political weight. Elected with the highest national majority in 2021, the senator voiced her strong support for Gatica’s candidacy, declaring: «I have hope and conviction he will be our next representative for District 8.»

Gustavo Gatica is running as an independent candidate with the support of the Communist Party, aiming to represent the communes of Cerrillos, Colina, Estación Central, Lampa, Maipú, Pudahuel, Quilicura, and Tiltil.

This event coincides with the ongoing trial against former lieutenant colonel Claudio Crespo, the main accused in Gatica’s injury case.

