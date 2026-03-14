Original article: Denuncian graves amenazas de muerte contra Florencia Lagos y su hijo de 10 años

Severe Death Threats Against Florencia Lagos and Her 10-Year-Old Son Raise Alarms

A troubling situation of harassment and digital terrorism is affecting Florencia Lagos Neumann and her 10-year-old son, as both are facing repeated death threats that threaten their physical and psychological well-being.

These crimes are a direct response to the public role played by the international analyst. The perpetrators aim to intimidate her for her strong political stance advocating for Cuba, her promotion of human rights, and her categorical rejection of U.S. government interventions in the region.

The level of aggression escalated recently following a post by the member of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity on the X platform, where she highlighted Greta Thunberg’s support for the Island. In retaliation, the account @carrerino_cl issued an explicit threat, warning her: «Take care of [your son] when he leaves school.»

In light of this serious intimidation, legal representation led by lawyer Fernando Monsalve has filed a new criminal complaint for threats against the Master in International Relations and her child.

This legal action complements a prior complaint that has already been admitted by the Seventh Criminal Court of Santiago. Currently, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting exclusive investigative efforts to clarify all documented attacks. Among these, a notable message was issued on February 18, 2026, by the same X account (@carrerino_cl), threatening that her child could become disabled.

Additionally, an attack recorded on January 28, 2026, involved a direct threat sent through a private message on Instagram from the account @felipe_manzano33 to the press correspondent: «Florencia, now your involvement and financing for your attempted coup will be known. I want to see you and your family hanging by your feet in the main square.»

In a conversation with the media, Lagos stated, «While the Prosecutor’s Office progresses with the forensic investigations to identify and bring the responsible parties to justice, it is essential to hold the Executive Power accountable. We demand that the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Security, and the new government take immediate and decisive protective measures within their competences. Government authorities have a constitutional duty to maintain public order, root out political violence, and stop the persecution of those who defend different ideas.»

Florencia Lagos has Previous Reports of Similar Aggressions Requiring Urgent State Protection.

The defense of human rights necessitates absolute guarantees for those who promote them. Authorities must penalize these aggressors to the fullest extent of the law to safeguard the rule of law. Chile has an unavoidable duty to ensure women’s political participation and eliminate any form of intimidation. By ratifying the Belém do Pará Convention in 1998, the state assumed the legal mandate to ensure a life free from political violence. Tolerating this digital terrorism directly undermines these treaties and weakens our institutional integrity.