Sheinbaum Highlights 50% Decrease in Fentanyl Seizures and Urges Trump Administration to Collaborate

Original article: Sheinbaum destaca reducción del 50% de fentanilo tras decomisos y le manda mensaje a Trump: «Tienen que hacer su parte»

«To achieve more results, we must continue working, cooperating, collaborating, and two very important words: mutual respect and shared responsibility,» affirmed the federal leader after highlighting the reduction in fentanyl seizures.

The President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum stated that significant outcomes have been registered in the fight against drug trafficking, noting a 50% decrease in fentanyl seizures at the southern U.S. border.

This reduction is supported by officials in Washington, who indicate that larger shipments are being intercepted on this side of the border.

In response to pressures from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding security demands for more results, Sheinbaum emphasized that bilateral cooperation relies on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

She pointed out that while Mexico has increased its efforts to seize drugs, U.S. authorities need to launch intensive campaigns targeting youth to prevent drug addiction.

«It cannot be thought that the issue of drug crossings can be resolved on this side of the border. This crisis of consumption over there needs to be addressed from a public health perspective, with preventive campaigns and education. Because the consumption is happening over there,» stated the head of state during her morning conference in the State of Mexico.

The president Claudia Sheinbaum explained that one of the most significant results of Mexico's binational cooperation was the 50% reduction in fentanyl seizures at the border with the United States…

Sheinbaum: «Progress Depends on Joint Work»

She stated that as the Trump administration demands greater drug seizures in Mexico, parallel actions must be taken to stop arms trafficking into the national territory.

She recalled that the Secretary of National Defense informed that a shipment of 21 long guns and 30 handguns was intercepted entering Mexico through Tijuana, and noted that according to the U.S. Department of Justice, 75% of the guns entering Mexico come from across the border.

«Progress depends on joint work; over there, there’s drug distribution and money laundering… here, security institutions maintain ongoing operations and coordination,» she emphasized.

Sheinbaum claimed she was unaware of the allegations made by the State Department, led by Marco Rubio, which label the gradual progress as insufficient and stated that results exist and will continue as long as the bilateral relationship adheres to principles of mutual respect and national sovereignty, within a framework of shared responsibilities.

The president confirmed that the U.S. government has made specific offers for direct participation of military personnel or agency staff in operations against organized crime in Mexico. However, she clarified that these proposals have been rejected.

She specified that Mexico does contemplate greater collaboration in information exchange and, eventually, technological support in surveillance equipment, always under specific conditions and for operations conducted exclusively by national forces.

As part of this outreach, it was confirmed that the Bilateral Security Implementation Group will meet on January 23, while a Ministerial Security Meeting will take place in Washington in February to assess progress and set new goals.