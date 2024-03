Tormenta geomagnética G4 golpea la Tierra este domingo, conoce las consecuencias

BREAKING: A severe (level 4 out of 5) geomagnetic storm is currently affecting Earth. The fast-moving CME hit more than 12 hours earlier than anticipated.



Auroras are likely visible across much of Europe and Asia, including northern mid-latitudes.



Will it hold into U.S. night?