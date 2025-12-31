UDI’s Offensive Continues Against Minister Grau Over Job Security in the Public Sector

Original article: Ofensiva de la UDI se mantiene en contra del ministro Grau por la estabilidad laboral en el sector público

The parliamentary group warns of a potential Constitutional Accusation if articles regulating employee dismissals are not eliminated.

On December 25, UDI lawmakers announced their intent to push forward with an accusatory document against Finance Minister Nicolás Grau if the government persists with provisions that regulate the job security of contract workers. This initiative arose following confirmation that the government will retain a controversial section within the public sector adjustment bill, just months before the transfer of power to José Kast. As of this publication, there has been no indication of withdrawing this action.

From the parliamentary group, deputies Jorge Alessandri and Guillermo Ramírez labeled the initiative as an «immoral law» aimed at securing lifetime positions for supporters of President Boric. They warned in a joint statement, «If Minister Grau does not withdraw this law designed to favor political operators, we will pursue a Constitutional Accusation in March, so consider yourselves notified.»

The controversy centers on point 14 of the agreement protocol with workers regarding dismissals, and point 15, which seeks to establish rules for hiring cabinet advisors. While there is consensus on the need to modernize these areas, opposition sectors question the timing of such legislation right before the Republican takes office.

In this context, Javier Pineda, editor of El Ciudadano, clarified that this is not a «lock-in law», but rather a fundamental requirement to prevent arbitrary dismissals of long-serving employees. The regulation aims to compel service heads to provide administrative justification for dismissals, allowing the Comptroller’s Office to review these actions to prevent qualified employees from being dismissed solely to install political operatives without severance rights. He stated, «It is very underhanded to simply inform an employee at year-end that ‘you are not continuing’ without explaining why.»

This new parliamentary offensive adds to a lengthy list of attempts, as the opposition has presented nine constitutional accusations during Gabriel Boric’s term, all of which have failed. Deputy Diego Ibáñez (FA) criticized the strategy, stating that «proposing an accusation for presenting a bill is a non-democratic use of the tool,» reminding that the sector has systematically failed in these actions.

Despite the UDI’s announcement, it immediately caused divisions within the right-wing bloc, with some factions deeming the measure inappropriate. For instance, deputy Ximena Ossandón (RN) told La Tercera that the accusatory document «is unnecessary since the votes should not be there to approve something that is clearly an abuse,» anticipating that the law should be rejected through ordinary legislative means.

Lastly, the PDG also distanced itself from joining the initiative prematurely, describing the recurrent use of such tools as harmful to institutional integrity.

For now, attention turns to January 5, when the formal submission of the project is expected.