Valparaíso Hosts International UFO Conference: The 14th International Ufology Day at the Municipal Theater

The port city will serve as the new venue for the 14th International Ufology Day, featuring unprecedented international ufological lectures that will bring together researchers from the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile to discuss various aspects of Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena, or UAPs.

Organizer René Weber expressed his excitement, stating, «We are thrilled to return to the fifth region with the 14th International Ufology Day. As with previous events, we will present new cases and evidence, showcasing the best footage, all exclusive material that will be made public for the first time during these sessions.»

The event is scheduled for Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, at the Municipal Theater of Valparaíso. The final day will conclude with an open discussion between the panelists and the audience, encouraging dialogue and collective reflection.

Conferences delivered in English will be translated live into Spanish. Tickets are priced between $8,000 and $12,000 Chilean pesos and are available through Portaldisc.com .

Topics during the event will cover the historiography of the phenomenon as well as the analysis of the most recent and unprecedented cases, featuring the best sighting images, witness interviews, and accounts of abductions and contact experiences.

PROGRAM

On Friday, February 20, activities will kick off with a lecture by Marcelo Moya (Chile) titled “Current Ufology: Challenges for the New Millennium”, followed by Fernando Silva Hildebrand (Argentina) speaking on “Metareality: Evidence of Non-Human Intelligences”. The closing lecture will be presented by Marco Antonio Petit (Brazil) with the talk “Varginha Case: 30 Years of Evidence”.

On Saturday, February 21, retired Colonel John B. Alexander (USA) will present “The UAPs: A Global Phenomenon. Past, Present, and Future”, followed by Rodrigo Fuenzalida (Chile) with “UFOs in Patagonia, Unpublished Evidence” and Diego Escolar (Argentina) with “La Luz Mala: Anthropological Experiences with an Argentine UFO”. The day will conclude with a roundtable featuring all participating researchers.

For more information about the conferences and the invited researchers, visit www.aion.cl.

The 14th International Ufology Day is organized by AION (UFO Research Association of Chile), produced by Wakii Comunicaciones, and supported by the Municipal Theater of Valparaíso, Radio Bío Bío of Valparaíso, La Estrella de Valparaíso, and television channel TVR.

ABOUT AION CHILE

The UFO Research Association of Chile, AION, was established in 1994 as a non-profit organization aimed at researching and disseminating information about the UFO phenomenon.

Over the years, they have conducted a series of initiatives that have allowed the topic of ufology to gain traction in both academic and military circles.

AION has organized some of the most significant international ufology conferences in Chile, receiving support from academic institutions, including the global ufology conferences held at the University of Santiago, backed by their Technological Faculty.

They also conducted the first ufology course at the Metropolitan Technological University, fostering greater discussion around the research of what are now referred to as Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena (UAPs).

