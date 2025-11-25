Venezuela Responds to U.S. Cocaine Empire Allegations, Accuses Ecuador and Noboa Family of Covering Drug Exports

Original article: “Que busquen el imperio de cocaína en Ecuador”: Venezuela responde a EE.UU. y acusa a la familia Noboa de encubrir narcoexportaciones

The Venezuelan government firmly rejected the U.S. designation of the supposed ‘Cartel of the Suns’ as a terrorist organization on Monday, alleging that Ecuador and the family of President Daniel Noboa represent the true epicenter of global drug trafficking.

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez addressed the U.S. administration, urging the North American power to dismiss what she called «fabrications» and to focus its attention on Quito.

“If they really wanted to combat drug trafficking, they would have to go to Ecuador and search right in the Presidency of the Republic, which has the main cocaine export company for the world, hidden in its banana export factory,” she stated, referring to companies linked to the Ecuadorian president’s family, which allegedly have ties to criminal organizations.

To support her claims, the high-ranking official cited reports from international organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), pointing out that «70% of the cocaine exported comes through Ecuador,» as reported by HispanTV.

“Venezuela is neither a producer nor a trafficker of drugs. This is clearly stated in all reports from the United Nations over the past 27 years, and even in those from the DEA,” she emphasized.

Rodríguez specifically referred to the announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who designated the so-called ‘Cartel of the Suns’ as a «foreign terrorist organization»—a criminal group that Washington alleges is led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and involves high-ranking officials in his government, a claim that Caracas categorically denies and deems part of a campaign of falsehoods orchestrated from the White House to attempt to force a political change in Venezuela.

Ongoing Intervention Agenda and Aggression Against Venezuela

During her address, Delcy Rodríguez labeled these accusations as «ridiculous» and stated that the Trump administration «will not» overcome Venezuela nor its alleged fabrications or military threats.

In her speech, she directly linked this diplomatic offensive to a geopolitical and economic agenda.

“They have not been able to, and they will not be able to. Today Marco Rubio came out with another recycled claim that the Cartel of the Suns is now a terrorist organization. Ridiculous! They are ridiculous, repeating themselves, failing time and again,” the high-ranking official stated in comments captured by RT.

⚡️🇻🇪 IF THE U.S. WANTED TO FIGHT DRUG TRAFFICKING, THEY WOULD HAVE TO GO TO THE PRESIDENCY OF ECUADOR – DELCY RODRÍGUEZhttps://t.co/GSN077FuB1 https://t.co/vJDky8zLEU pic.twitter.com/pVPtJqbgN5 — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) November 24, 2025

She argued that Washington’s announcement is part of a continuous aggression campaign against Venezuela, directly related to the Republican magnate’s decision to deploy warships, a submarine, combat aircraft, and troops in the Caribbean near Venezuelan coasts since last August.

With this measure, which the White House has justified by claiming to combat drug trafficking, the U.S. maintains the largest military presence in decades in the region.

Amid this deployment, Washington has conducted several missile strikes in international waters of the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific against boats accused by Trump of allegedly transporting drugs, without presenting any evidence, an offensive that has resulted in at least 80 fatalities.

Delcy Rodríguez: U.S. Seeks to Seize Venezuelan Natural Resources

Rodríguez claimed that the military presence of Southern Command troops in the Caribbean to «surround» Venezuelans with «destructive ships, a nuclear submarine, planes, and drones» is part of a «provocation» by the White House.

She noted that this entire scenario is part of the «false Venezuela» that the U.S. aims to establish in the collective imagination and international media «to justify an intervention» against the Caribbean nation and to seize all its natural resources, including vast oil and gas reserves, gold, diamonds, iron, bauxite, among many others.

Beyond the resources, the vice president argued that another reason why Trump attacks Nicolás Maduro’s government is the «ideological political concept that Venezuela represents,» which is «Bolivarian Socialism,» through which the country has become a positive example for the world of independence, freedom, and self-determination, demonstrating its ability to build its own model of political participation from neighborhoods and promoting communal life, as reported by RT.

She reminded that it was in this context that former President Barack Obama declared Venezuela a «national security threat,» despite the fact that Caracas—she insisted—does not invade others to change governments, nor does it steal resources abroad as the Pentagon does, but instead «builds» through «Bolivarianism.”

Delcy Rodríguez concluded her remarks by emphasizing the sovereign stance and bolivarian ideal of the government, stating that Venezuela will never kneel before any hegemon or empire that seeks to subjugate it and will always stand before any country in the world to be treated «as equals.»