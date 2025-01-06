El fenómeno de Emilia Pérez y el reconocimiento a Demi Moore: Revisa los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2025

Este domingo se transmitió en directo por CBS y Paramount+ la 82° edición de los Globos de Oro, los premios otorgados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HPFA) a las mejores obras del cine y la televisión del 2024.
La ceremonia de este año contó con la animación de la comediante Nikki Glaser, quien a su vez estuvo nominada por su show de stand-up “Someday You’ll Die” (HBO). Sin embargo, fue la humorista Ali Wong quien finalmente se llevó este premio, con su especial «Single Lady» (Netflix).
En el apartado de televisión, la serie «Shōgun» se consolidó como la gran ganadora, mientras que «The Brutalist» hizo lo propio en la categoría de cine. En tanto, «Emilia Pérez» se convirtió en la comedia con más nominaciones de la historia de los Globos de Oro: un total de 10, de los cuales consiguió 4.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa con los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2025.
CINE
Mejor Película Dramática
- “The Brutalist” – GANADORA
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “September 5″
Mejor Director
- Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”
- Sean Baker – “Anora”
- Edward Berger – “Conclave”
- Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist” – GANADORA
- Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”
- Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light”
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- “Anora”
- “Challengers”
- “Emilia Pérez” – GANADORA
- “A Real Pain”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- “All We Imagine as Light”
- “Emilia Pérez” – GANADORA
- “The Girl With the Needle”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Vermiglio”
Mejor Guion
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Real Pain”
- “The Substance”
- “Conclave” – GANADORA
Mejor Actor en una película dramática
- Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” – GANADOR
- Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
- Daniel Craig, “Queer”
- Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
- Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
- Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Mejor actriz en una película dramática
- Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
- Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
- Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
- Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
- Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” – GANADORA
- Kate Winslet, “Lee”
Mejor actor en una película de comedia o musical
- Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”
- Hugh Grant – “Heretic”
- Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”
- Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”
- Glen Powell – “Hit Man”
- Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man” – GANADOR
Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical
- Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
- Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
- Mikey Madison, “Anora”
- Demi Moore, “The Substance” – GANADORA
- Zendaya, “Challengers”
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – GANADOR
- Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
- Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
- Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
- Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” – GANADORA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en una película
- “Alien: Romulus”
- “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
- “Deadpool & Wolverine”
- “Gladiator 2″
- “Inside Out 2″
- “Twisters”
- “Wicked” – GANADORA
- “The Wild Robot”
Mejor Película animada
- «Flow” – GANADORA
- “Inside Out 2″
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Moana 2″
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Mejor Banda Sonora
- “Conclave”
- “The Brutalist”
- “The Wild Robot”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Challengers” – GANADORA
- “Dune: Part Two”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl,” por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, y Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress” de “Challengers”
- “El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez”, por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard – GANADORA
- “Better Man” de “Forbidden Road», por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss the Sky” de “The Wild Robot”
- “Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez”, por Clément Ducol and Camille
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama
- “The Day of the Jackal”
- “The Diplomat”
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Shōgun” – GANADORA
- “Slow Horses”
- “Squid Game”
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “The Gentlemen”
- “Hacks” – GANADORA
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor serie limitada o una película hecha para televisión
- “Baby Reindeer” – GANADORA
- “Disclaimer”
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- «The Penguin”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – GANADOR
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” – GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión de drama
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” – GANADOR
- Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión de drama
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o una película hecha para televisión
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” – GANADOR
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o una película hecha para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” – GANADORA
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” – GANADORA
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun” – GANADOR
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión
- Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”
- Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”
- Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”
- Adam Sandler, “Love You”
- Ali Wong, “Single Lady” – GANADORA
- Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”