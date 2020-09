«Afectará nuestras vidas y la tecnología»: el sol comienza el ciclo número 25

View this post on Instagram

🌞 It's the circus of the Sun.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Today, scientists confirmed that a new solar cycle is underway, meaning that we expect solar activity start to ramp up over the next several years.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ As this split image shows, our Sun goes through natural cycles. During solar maximum (left), it's freckled with sunspots, and its magnetic field, which drives solar activity, is taut and tangled. During solar minimum (right), sunspots are few and far between, and the Sun's magnetic field is ordered and relaxed.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Understanding the Sun's behavior is an important part of life in our solar system. The Sun's powerful outbursts can disturb the satellites and communications signals traveling around Earth, or one day, Artemis astronauts exploring distant worlds. NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (@noaa) scientists study the solar cycle so we can better predict solar activity.⁣⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA/SDO