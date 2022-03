Bitcoin está a punto de romper al alza: confirman los indicadores técnicos

#BTC is on the verge of breaking out to the upside as confirmed by technical indicators.



It's trading inside an Ascending Parallel Channel w/ resistance at $45K-$46K & support at $35K-$36K. But ST in a🔺pattern.



If BTC breaks out of both patterns:



T1: $49K-$52K

T2: $57K-$59K