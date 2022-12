ONU alerta del alto riesgo de hambruna en Somalia para 2023

#IPC data released today shows that 1.8mln children in #Somalia will have acute malnutrition through July 2023, including 513,550 children with severe wasting. Support is still needed to stem the impact of the worst drought in 40 years. 👉🏽 https://t.co/9W8xlxwEL6 @theIPCinfo pic.twitter.com/nARqiVmvfI