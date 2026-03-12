115 Human Rights Organizations Oppose Kast’s Ministers Linked to Pinochet Defense: Denounce «Civilizational Regression»

Original article: 115 organizaciones de DD.HH. rechazan ministros de Kast ligados a la defensa de Pinochet: denuncian “retroceso civilizatorio”
A total of 115 human rights organizations expressed their «deep concern and rejection» of the ministerial appointments announced by President José Kast, particularly those associated with figures involved in the legal defense of dictator Augusto Pinochet.
In a public statement released by memory and human rights organizations, the signatories directly questioned the appointment of Fernando Rabat as Minister of Justice and Human Rights and Fernando Barros as Minister of Defense.
“We express our total rejection of the appointment of Fernando Rabat as Minister of Justice and Human Rights, and Fernando Barros, lawyers who not only defended Augusto Pinochet and his family legally, but have also publicly denied, justified, and relativized human rights violations committed during the dictatorship,” the document states.
The organizations argue that those taking on responsibilities in key state ministries must meet particularly high ethical standards, especially in areas concerning memory, justice, and reparations.
“The recent history of our country must push for a high ethical, moral, and political framework for those who will lead strategic ministries, especially those directly linked to truth, justice, memory, and prevention of recurrence,” they add.
Kast’s Ministers Linked to Pinochet Defense
In the statement, the organizations detail the background that motivates their rejection of the appointments announced by the new government.
Regarding Fernando Barros, they recall his role as the founder of the law firm Barros & Errázuriz and his involvement in the defense of dictator Augusto Pinochet after his arrest in London in 1998.
In the case of Fernando Rabat, the groups indicate that he was part of the defense in emblematic judicial cases concerning Pinochet.
Among these, they mention the Colombo Operation, a scheme orchestrated by the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA) in 1975 to cover up the disappearance and execution of 119 political opponents, as well as the Riggs case, an investigation that sought to clarify the embezzlement of public funds attributed to the dictator.
The organizations also highlight Rabat’s involvement with the law firm Rodríguez, Vergara y Compañía, where he worked alongside Pablo Rodríguez Grez, founder of the far-right organization Patria y Libertad.
According to the document, this organization was involved in actions against President Salvador Allende‘s government and was linked to the assassination of then-Army commander-in-chief René Schneider.
Human Rights Organizations: «A Civilizational Regression»
For the signatory organizations, this background represents a concerning political signal regarding the new government’s commitment to human rights.
“These trajectories expose the future administration’s contempt for the history of this country, for the thousands of people who were tortured, imprisoned, exiled, disappeared, and executed by state agents during the dictatorship,” the declaration states.
The document characterizes the appointments as “a civilizational regression”, indicating that they could undermine advances made in memory, justice, and reparations since the return to democracy.
“This is a civilizational regression that we denounce emphatically, with the certainty that failing to do so endangers our democracy and jeopardizes the scarce advances in memory, justice, truth, and reparation that have been made since 1990,” they add.
Democratic Oversight by Human Rights Organizations
Finally, the groups reaffirmed their role in democratic oversight of the new government’s decisions.
“As human rights organizations, we reaffirm our legitimate role in democratic oversight and reiterate that the State of Chile has the inescapable duty to defend, promote, and guarantee human rights,” the statement notes.
The organizations conclude that the country must continue to advance in truth, justice, reparation, and memory, particularly regarding the legacy of impunity that still persists in Chile.
In total, 115 human rights, historical memory, and victims’ advocacy organizations from across the country signed the statement. The signatory groups represent collectives of relatives of the disappeared, former political prisoners, memorial organizations, and human rights promotion entities that collectively decided to publicly express their opposition to the disputed appointments.
