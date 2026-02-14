$1.7 Million Payment to Republican Deputy Cristian Araya: Ciper Reveals Leaked Audio in Belarusian Scandal

Original article: «$1,7 millones al diputado republicano Cristián Araya»: Ciper dio a conocer audios de escuchas telefónicas presentadas por fiscalía en «trama bielorrusa»

The investigative journalism platform Ciper has released original recordings of phone conversations intercepted by the OS7 in the so-called Belarusian scandal, which involves potential corruption involving several individuals, including former Supreme Court judge, Ángela Vivanco.

According to the report, some of the recordings were presented in November 2025 during the arraignment and discussion of precautionary measures for Gonzalo Migueles (husband of Ángela Vivanco) and attorneys Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos, who remain in preventive detention.

«There are eight recordings where, for instance, conservative Sergio Yáber claims to have given $1.7 million to Republican Deputy Cristian Araya. There is also a moment when this same conservative requests a third party to speak with Supreme Minister Arturo Prado to help prevent the removal of former judge Antonio Ulloa,» Ciper’s publication states.

Another recording reveals Yáber expressing his belief that someone handed Ángela «one or two sticks of dollars,» while some audios feature Migueles coordinating with conservative Yamil Najle to draft a contract intended to allegedly justify payments that, according to the prosecution, laundered bribes for Vivanco.

