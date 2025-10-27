Jeannette Jara Leads with 28% in Latest Presidential Poll, According to Criteria

Original article: Jara se afirma primera: 28% en la foto de “si fuera este domingo”, según Criteria

The latest survey from Criteria confirms that Jeannette Jara, the candidate from Unidad por Chile, continues to lead in the presidential race, maintaining a strong voter intention.

When asked, «If the presidential election were this Sunday, which of the following candidates would you vote for?», the former Minister of Labor and Social Security under President Gabriel Boric received 28% support.

This result gives her a five-point lead over the Republican Party’s candidate, José Antonio Kast, who garnered 23%, placing him in second place.

In third place, the survey conducted on October 26 shows a tie between Johannes Kaiser of the National Libertarian Party (PNL) and Evelyn Matthei from Chile Vamos, each receiving 13%, following a one-point increase for Kaiser and a two-point decrease for the former mayor of Providencia.

In the fourth position is Franco Parisi of the People’s Party (PDG), who maintained his 9% support from last week.

The list concludes with independent candidates Harold Mayne Nicholls at 4%, Marco Enríquez-Ominami at 2%, and Eduardo Artés at 1%. Meanwhile, 7% of respondents expressed no preference, opting for null or blank votes.

Potential Runoff Scenarios

The Criteria study also examined possible scenarios for a runoff election, yielding varied results.

In a matchup between Jara and Kast, the poll indicates a lead for Kast, who would surpass Jara with 46% (-2) to her 35% (-1). However, 19% would choose to vote null or blank.

In a scenario including Matthei, the outcome would favor the Chile Vamos candidate, who would defeat Jara 43% (=) to 33% (=). A notable 24% would choose to vote null or blank.

When facing Johannes Kaiser, the difference would be minimal, with Kaiser reaching 37% (+1) compared to Jara’s 36% (=), with 27% undecided or opting for null votes.

If Jara were to compete against Franco Parisi in the second round, she would emerge victorious with 33% (=) against Parisi’s 31% (=), while 36% would choose a null or blank vote.