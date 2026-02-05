14 Members of Aragua Train Sentenced for Organized Crime, Drug Trafficking, and Armed Robbery in Pozo Almonte

The investigation confirmed that this criminal structure was a faction of the Aragua Train known as La Compañía, G4, or La Casa, which operated in an organized manner and was led by Larry Álvarez Núñez, alias 'Larry Changa', who managed drug shipments from abroad.

The Pozo Almonte Guarantee Court has sentenced 14 members of a cell belonging to the notorious «Aragua Train» for their roles in organized crime, drug trafficking, armed robbery, and possession of prohibited firearms. These crimes were committed between 2022 and 2023.

According to a statement from the Judicial Power, during a streamlined proceeding, the court sentenced J.D.F.R., J.F.C.F., R.A.R.C., R.A.R.G., H.E.R.V., A.D.R.S., L.A.G.A., L.G.A., and A.N.R.V. to five years and one day in prison and additional legal accessories for their involvement in trafficking drugs; they also received a sentence of 541 days for being part of an organized crime group.

The court also handed down sentences to the accused K.Y.R.A., resulting in five years and one day, three years and one day, and 541 days in prison for the crimes of drug trafficking, possession of prohibited weapons, and organized crime, respectively.

Furthermore, the accused Y.A.B.P. and J.A.S.B. each received two sentences of three years in prison for their involvement in organized crime and drug trafficking, respectively.

Meanwhile, K.A.F.N. and W.J.F.R. will serve five years and one day in prison for armed robbery plus 541 days for organized crime, in addition to their sentences of 541 days and three years and one day for receiving stolen goods, respectively.

During the investigation, the court established «beyond a reasonable doubt» that an inquiry conducted by the Criminal Analysis Unit and Investigative Focus of the Tarapacá Public Prosecutor’s Office, alongside the Police Investigations, utilized various investigative techniques aimed at dismantling foreign criminal gangs, which confirmed the presence of a criminal organization engaged primarily in illicit drug trafficking.

According to the Judicial Power’s statement, «this criminal structure was linked to a faction of the Aragua Train known as La Compañía, G4, or La Casa, which operated in an organized manner and was led by Larry Álvarez Núñez, alias ‘Larry Changa’, who directed drug shipments from abroad.»

Finally, it was reported that the convicted individuals were «operating multifunctionally as guards and stockpilers of drugs, providing cover, escort services, and acting as spearheads in the transport of illicit substances towards the central-southern regions of the country.»

