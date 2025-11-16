2025 Elections: Initial Overseas Results Show Jeannette Jara Leading in Multiple Countries

Original article: Elecciones 2025: Primeros resultados en el extranjero dan amplia ventaja a Jeannette Jara en diversos países

Chilean Voting Abroad

Featured Image: Marcelo Villarroel was the first Chilean to cast his vote in Auckland, New Zealand (Photograph published by 24 Horas de TVN)

For the eleventh time, Chileans living abroad exercised their right to vote. In New Zealand, Marcelo Villarroel became the first Chilean to cast his vote for the 2025 elections. Voting locations in Auckland opened at 8:00 AM and closed at 4:00 PM local time, marking the beginning of a voting process that spans 64 countries.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gloria de la Fuente, highlighted the significant growth in the overseas voting community, noting, «The electoral roll has increased by 20% since 2023, with 160,935 voters today able to cast their votes at 427 polling places located in 119 venues across 64 countries worldwide.» This growth reflects the expansion of civil rights for the Chilean diaspora.

Marcelo Villarroel, who has lived in New Zealand for 11 years, expressed his pride after voting: «Proud to be Chilean, first and foremost, and to come out and vote, fulfilling my civic duty as always,» reported 24 Horas de TVN. He also urged fellow citizens: «Everyone needs to come out and vote, fulfill their civic duty because the destiny of our country for the next four years is in our hands«.

SERVEL President Pamela Figueroa addressed logistical incidents, including the suspension of voting in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and schedule changes in Beirut. Regarding voters in cities without consul staff, she explained: «For those, we have made provisions to ensure their right to vote by moving those voting districts to existing ones in neighboring or contiguous states.»

Additionally, there are electoral districts that extend jurisdiction for cases involving fewer than 9 voters, specifically in:

Ramallah

Accra

Georgetown

Addis Ababa

Damascus

Tehran

Port of Spain

Caracas and Puerto Ordaz in Venezuela, due to the withdrawal of Chilean diplomatic personnel.

The first results from abroad indicate a strong trend in favor of Jeannette Jara, who secured decisive victories in New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, and Sydney, Australia, as well as the Philippines, among others. In contrast, José Antonio Kast achieved the highest vote in the Malaysia district, where the voter base was very small, similar to the Philippines, where Evelyn Matthei gained the majority.

OVERSEAS ELECTORAL RESULTS (Presidential Election)

NEW ZEALAND

Jeannette Jara: 55.02% (652 votes)

Johannes Kaiser: 14.01% (166 votes)

José Antonio Kast: 10.46% (124 votes)

Evelyn Matthei: 9.45% (112 votes)

Franco Parisi: 7.26% (86 votes)

Harold Mayne-Nicholls: 2.28% (27 votes)

Marco Enríquez-Ominami: 0.76% (9 votes)

Eduardo Artés: 0.76% (9 votes)

JAPAN

Jeannette Jara: 46.22% (104 votes)

Evelyn Matthei: 17.78% (40 votes)

Johannes Kaiser: 12.89% (29 votes)

José Antonio Kast: 11.11% (25 votes)

Franco Parisi: 5.78% (13 votes)

Harold Mayne-Nicholls: 3.11% (7 votes)

Eduardo Artés: 2.22% (5 votes)

Marco Enríquez-Ominami: 0.89% (2 votes)

SOUTH KOREA

Jeannette Jara: 59.79% (58 votes)

José Antonio Kast: 13.40% (13 votes)

Evelyn Matthei: 12.37% (12 votes)

Johannes Kaiser: 7.22% (7 votes)

Harold Mayne-Nicholls: 4.12% (4 votes)

Franco Parisi: 1.03% (1 vote)

Marco Enríquez-Ominami: 1.03% (1 vote)

Eduardo Artés: 1.03% (1 vote)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Jeannette Jara: 46.01% (905 votes)

Johannes Kaiser: 16.68% (328 votes)

José Antonio Kast: 15.15% (298 votes)

Evelyn Matthei: 13.62% (268 votes)

Franco Parisi: 4.42% (87 votes)

Marco Enríquez-Ominami: 1.83% (36 votes)

Harold Mayne-Nicholls: 1.58% (31 votes)

Eduardo Artés: 0.71% (14 votes)

MALAYSIA

José Antonio Kast: 41.18% (7 votes)

Evelyn Matthei: 35.29% (6 votes)

Jeannette Jara: 17.65% (3 votes)

Johannes Kaiser: 5.88% (1 vote)

Franco Parisi: 0% (0 votes)

Marco Enríquez-Ominami: 0% (0 votes)

Eduardo Artés: 0% (0 votes)

Harold Mayne-Nicholls: 0% (0 votes)

PHILIPPINES