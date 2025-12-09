5 Journalists Face Off in Final Jara–Kast Debate: A Format with Cross-Examination Questions

Original article: 5 periodistas, cara a cara y con preguntas cruzadas: el formato del último debate Jara–Kast

In a pivotal moment for the final stretch of the presidential campaign, candidates Jeannette Jara of Unidad por Chile and José Antonio Kast of the Partido Republicano will clash this Tuesday at 9 PM in their last one-on-one debate before the runoff on Sunday, December 14. Taking place at the TVN studios, this encounter promises a dynamic of direct confrontation, moderated by five journalists and structured around nine key debate themes that will include cross-examination questions.

The National Television Association of Chile (Anatel) is once again organizing this event, which will be broadcast simultaneously across La Red, TV+, TVN, Mega, Chilevisión, and Canal 13, with an estimated duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Hosting the debate will be a quintet of journalists, one representing each participating channel: Carolina Urrejola (TVN), Julia Vial (TV+), Iván Valenzuela (Canal 13), Constanza Santa María (Mega), and Macarena Pizarro (Chilevisión).

Nine Thematic Blocks of Debate

This format, designed to delve into the most pertinent topics for citizens and encourage the exchange of viewpoints, consists of nine blocks. These themes were defined by the news departments of the channels based on journalistic criteria, opinion studies, current events, and public interest, as reported by Diario U de Chile.

The topics are as follows:

1-Citizen Security and Organized Crime.

2-Economy and Cost of Living.

3-Social Cohesion, Inclusivity, and Identity.

4-Governance and Politics.

5-Social Policies: Pensions and Employment.

6-Social Policies: Health, Housing, and Education.

7-International Relations.

8-Immigration and Border Control.

9-Corruption, Integrity, and Public Resource Usage.

According to the established dynamics, each debate block will be led by a different journalist, and both Jara and Kast will have 4 minutes per topic to provide their responses, debate, and exchange views with each other and the moderators.

Cross-Examination Questions Between Jara and Kast

Among the most anticipated segments are the two blocks dedicated to cross-examination questions. In each segment, a candidate will pose a direct question to their opponent for a maximum of one minute, followed by a 3-minute direct exchange. Each candidate will also have one minute for closing remarks.

A draw conducted on Friday, December 5 determined that the Republican Party’s candidate will open the debate, with Jara posing the first cross-examination question, followed by Kast, and the final minute of closure allotted to the progressive representative.

The physical setup of the studio has been designed to enhance this aspect of confrontation and dialogue. Jara and Kast will be seated at separate desks, positioned for optimal visual confrontation. The debate will occur without an audience in the studio, and candidates will not be allowed to use electronic devices, only paper and pencil.

High Impact and International Standing

Debates organized by Anatel have established themselves as significant milestones in the electoral contest. The first-round debate, according to Kantar Ibope and the participating channels, recorded 6.5 million viewers, with an average of 2.5 million spectators over its more than three-hour broadcast.

The collaborative Chilean model, with simultaneous broadcasting across all open channels, continues to attract international attention. For this edition, delegations from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, and the United States traveled to our country to experience the process firsthand, confirming the event’s importance not only as a pivotal moment for Chilean voters but also as a model for political debate organization at a regional level.