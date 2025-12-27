6 Compelling Reasons to Boycott Industrial «Chemical» Salmon During Year-End Celebrations

Ecoceanos urges consumers to avoid industrial salmon during the 2026 festivities, highlighting issues like excessive antibiotic use, artificial coloring, marine pollution, high worker mortality, and harm to communities. It labels the product as one that "sickens, kills, and destroys the sea."

6 Compelling Reasons to Boycott Industrial «Chemical» Salmon During Year-End Celebrations
Original article: 6 razones para decir no: Llaman a no comprar ni consumir  salmón “químico” industrial

Declared: «Industrial Chemical Salmon is Off the Year-End Menu»

The environmental organization Ecoceanos has launched a social media campaign urging citizens to exclude industrial farmed salmon from their 2026 year-end celebrations. This initiative promotes an active boycott under the slogan «DO NOT buy or consume industrial salmon,» citing its harmful nature and significant socio-environmental impacts.

The campaign outlines six key reasons for rejecting this product: the widespread use of antibiotics leading to bacterial resistance; production through genetic engineering and artificial coloring; its unsustainability due to marine ecosystem pollution; links to fatal whale collisions; the deaths of 83 workers over 12 years, particularly divers; and the negative effects on coastal communities, indigenous peoples, and local economies.

Ecoceanos describes the product as a «flavor that sickens, claims workers’ lives, and destroys the sea,» emphasizing the risks it poses to public health, labor safety, and biodiversity. The organization calls for ethical awareness and conscience, advocating that this food should not be part of the festive menu.

The post combines health alerts with socio-environmental denunciations, inviting citizens to join the rejection movement. Ecoceanos concludes with a clear message: «Off our table and out of our New Year’s menu.»

Check out the post: 6 reasons to say NO

Also see / BLOOD ALMONDS: DON’T CONSUME THEM THIS CHRISTMAS

