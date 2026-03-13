98% Worker Support in Fibra Nov Strike: The Cost of Denying Basic Benefits After 30 Years of Success

Original article: Huelga con 98% de adhesión en Fibra Nov: El costo de negar beneficios básicos tras 30 años de éxito

While Fibra Nov Engineering and Construction SpA touts over three decades of experience in engineering solutions and FRP equipment manufacturing in its promotional material, the situation within the company tells a vastly different story. Following a failed mediation process, the company’s union initiated an effective strike on March 9, citing a deep stagnation in their living conditions.

In an interview with El Ciudadano, the Fibra Nov Union described the company’s last offer as not only insufficient but also disrespectful. Union leaders stated that management proposed a Negotiation End Bonus (Bono de Término de Negociación or BTN) of $150,000, a figure they consider «humiliating» in an attempt to quell the mobilization.

Beyond the base salary, the union’s list of demands reveals a backlog of basic benefits that do not align with the country’s economic realities. Among their requests are a real increase, specifically a 1.5% rise above the CPI; updates to meal and transportation bonuses; the inclusion of an education bonus and administrative days; and equitable distribution of benefits, as they report an unfair allocation that predominantly affects the production sector.

«Our meal and transportation allowances do not reflect reality. We have lost historical benefits, such as celebrations for Labor Day, which were observed under previous administrations,» the organization stated.

Total Support and Willingness to Negotiate

Despite the resolve demonstrated by the workforce, morale among the workers is high, with the union reporting a 98% participation rate. Many employees, some with over 20 or 30 years of service at the company, assert that Fibra Nov’s prestige is upheld by their labor; however, this commitment is not reciprocated by the current administration.

The union’s message to management is clear: they are open to dialogue, provided that the company presents a proposal that «satisfies the assembly» and acknowledges the value of the human capital responsible for manufacturing their industrial equipment.

As of the time of this report, the workers indicated that they have yet to receive any response from the company regarding their demands.