«A Danger for the Country»: Jara Criticizes Kast for Dodging Debates and Failing to Clarify His Government Plans

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara from Unidad por Chile slammed José Antonio Kast, the representative of the Republican Party, accusing him of deliberately avoiding scheduled debates ahead of the runoff and failing to specify his intentions if he reaches La Moneda, labeling this a «risk for the country.»

«In Chile, during a second round, public debate is not a favor but the means through which Chileans learn about the country candidates want to build,» she stated in a press briefing.

The government candidate urged Kast to «stop avoiding questions» and abandon his «clandestine proposals» in order to engage in a debate «with courage» during the second round.

According to Jara, the Republican candidate «is not only avoiding debates but also failing to tell Chile what he intends to do when in government,» as reported by El Mostrador.

She also suggested that his choice to withdraw from debates «is a risk for the country, the economy, and markets with colluding advisors.»

«It poses a risk for social rights with clandestine budget cuts,» she pointed out.

Additionally, she emphasized that Kast’s refusal to debate «endangers the right of Chileans to vote with informed choices.»

Jara: «I Go Wherever I’m Invited»

The Unidad por Chile candidate criticized the far-right candidate for refusing to participate in the debate organized by Mega and for not yet confirming attendance at the Chilevisión debate, despite both being scheduled well in advance.

«I regret that he uses excuses today to avoid attending… these are indeed the forums where citizens can hear us face-to-face,» she said, noting that she has confirmed her participation in all five planned debates.

«I confirmed my presence in the five debates from day one. He uses excuses. Chile deserves candidates who face the questions,» she declared.

Jara asserted that if the Republican candidate believes «his ideas are the best, he should be able to defend them directly.»

«Arrogance is a poor advisor,» she emphasized.

The issue even extended to the so-called «Bad Boys debate,» where candidate Franco Parisi (PDG)—who secured nearly 20% of the votes in the first round—warned he would not participate if Kast continued to be absent. In response, Jara called for the event to go on.

«I go wherever I’m invited. I regret that due to Kast’s decision, some media are pulling out of debates,» she expressed, as reported by Radio Agricultura.

Two Campaign Models, Two Visions for the Country



During the press briefing, Jeannette Jara defended her campaign style, characterized by territorial outreach and media presence: «I don’t shy away… I always respond directly.» She starkly contrasted her approach with Kast’s strategy: «That’s why he ran away to the regions.»

The offensive also included a warning connecting campaign behavior with potential governance capabilities, particularly regarding security, a central theme of the far-right’s agenda: «Courage to face a debate is fundamental. If one wants to confront organized crime later… they can’t keep hiding,» she suggested.

In closing her remarks, Jara reinforced her central message: «Kast is a risk for the country.» She announced that by Friday, she would be adding new figures to the «Jara Command 2.0,» with new members from social, cultural, scientific, and artistic backgrounds.