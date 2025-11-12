A Fresh and Purposeful Commitment for the North: Gabriela Carrasco, the New Voice Aiming to Represent Chile’s Mining Capital

In addition to her program featuring eight fundamental axes, the Broad Front candidate for Antofagasta proposes a transparent representation with citizen accountability, launching the "Plan Dar Cara."

A Fresh and Purposeful Commitment for the North: Gabriela Carrasco, the New Voice Aiming to Represent Chile’s Mining Capital
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Una apuesta fresca y con propósito para el norte: Gabriela Carrasco, la nueva voz que quiere representar a la capital minera de Chile

Attorney, Public Law specialist, and Master in Public Policies and Territorial Governance, Gabriela Carrasco Urquieta (C-62) is the candidate for deputy in Antofagasta representing the Broad Front, and also enjoys support from the Socialist Party.

She embodies a new political generation striving to bridge institutions with communities. Thus, she describes her campaign as «a fresh commitment, with genuine, territorial, and deeply regional focus.»

Her candidacy stems from a belief in combating empty proposals, slogans devoid of substance, and politics that is disconnected from citizens. Her emphasis is on real, tangible solutions that address the needs expressed by social organizations and the community, promoting a participatory, transparent political approach that ensures citizens genuinely feel represented.

Throughout her career, Carrasco has extensively traveled the region, familiarizing herself with its diversity and territorial challenges—from Calama and San Pedro de Atacama to Tocopilla and Mejillones. Her technical and professional experience has enabled her to listen, diagnose, and build proposals based on knowledge and experience, rather than from a desk.

For all these reasons, Gabriela Carrasco aims to be a true connector of solutions, able to link communities with the State. Her political project seeks to activate the region’s needs, transforming citizen demands into concrete initiatives. Furthermore, she stresses a leadership with purpose, where decisions are made based on collective well-being rather than corporate interests.

Aligned with this vision, in addition to her program which outlines eight fundamental axes, the Broad Front candidate proposes a transparent representation, accompanied by citizen accountability through the «Plan Dar Cara.»

This methodology, which includes open assemblies with the community, aims to provide accountability for legislative work; in other words, it creates a forum to clearly explain what is being accomplished in Congress, how, and why. This is designed to restore trust in politics through transparency and participation.

Gabriela Carrasco represents a purposeful candidacy with roots and experience, set to renew politics from the north, fostering the sense of belonging within the Antofagasta Region and operating under her motto «Saber para Servir» because she wants to leverage her experience to meet the region’s needs.

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promotes Unity and Territorial Commitment During Tour of Aconcagua Valley and Valparaíso

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

From Political Refugee to Mayor: Soraya Martínez Ferrada's Historic Victory in Montreal

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

New Edition of Elisa Clark’s "Oye Gabriela" Explores Gabriela Mistral’s Manuscripts and the Battles Over Her Legacy

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"It's Easy to Criticize from the Outside": Jara Triumphs Over Kaiser in Latest Presidential Debate

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Earthquake in Valparaíso: Jazmín Aguilar and Octavio González Challenge Political Elite with Social Agenda

Hace 23 horas
The Citizen

Who is Catherine Connolly, Ireland's New President? Independent Leftist with a Pro-Palestinian Stance

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

New Drug Scandal Erupts in Milei's Party: U.S. Court Records Link Congresswoman to Cocaine Case

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Daniela Shejade Debuts New Single: "Music Keeps Palestine Alive"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara at ENADE 2025: Growth Must Reach Every Chilean Household

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano