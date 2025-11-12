A Fresh and Purposeful Commitment for the North: Gabriela Carrasco, the New Voice Aiming to Represent Chile’s Mining Capital

Original article: Una apuesta fresca y con propósito para el norte: Gabriela Carrasco, la nueva voz que quiere representar a la capital minera de Chile

Attorney, Public Law specialist, and Master in Public Policies and Territorial Governance, Gabriela Carrasco Urquieta (C-62) is the candidate for deputy in Antofagasta representing the Broad Front, and also enjoys support from the Socialist Party.

She embodies a new political generation striving to bridge institutions with communities. Thus, she describes her campaign as «a fresh commitment, with genuine, territorial, and deeply regional focus.»

Her candidacy stems from a belief in combating empty proposals, slogans devoid of substance, and politics that is disconnected from citizens. Her emphasis is on real, tangible solutions that address the needs expressed by social organizations and the community, promoting a participatory, transparent political approach that ensures citizens genuinely feel represented.

Throughout her career, Carrasco has extensively traveled the region, familiarizing herself with its diversity and territorial challenges—from Calama and San Pedro de Atacama to Tocopilla and Mejillones. Her technical and professional experience has enabled her to listen, diagnose, and build proposals based on knowledge and experience, rather than from a desk.

For all these reasons, Gabriela Carrasco aims to be a true connector of solutions, able to link communities with the State. Her political project seeks to activate the region’s needs, transforming citizen demands into concrete initiatives. Furthermore, she stresses a leadership with purpose, where decisions are made based on collective well-being rather than corporate interests.

Aligned with this vision, in addition to her program which outlines eight fundamental axes, the Broad Front candidate proposes a transparent representation, accompanied by citizen accountability through the «Plan Dar Cara.»

This methodology, which includes open assemblies with the community, aims to provide accountability for legislative work; in other words, it creates a forum to clearly explain what is being accomplished in Congress, how, and why. This is designed to restore trust in politics through transparency and participation.

Gabriela Carrasco represents a purposeful candidacy with roots and experience, set to renew politics from the north, fostering the sense of belonging within the Antofagasta Region and operating under her motto «Saber para Servir» because she wants to leverage her experience to meet the region’s needs.

The Citizen