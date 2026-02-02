A Major Upset for Republicans in Texas: Trump Suffers Defeat as Taylor Rehmet Claims Senate Seat

Original article: Se les dio vuelta la tortilla: dura derrota republicana en Texas y revés para Trump

The Victory of Taylor Rehmet, Who Took the Republicans’ Senate District in Texas, Joins a Winning Streak for Democrats Across the U.S.

In a significant political blow, Democrat Taylor Rehmet seized a Texas state Senate seat from the Republicans on Saturday, marking an area that had long been a GOP stronghold.

This victory, achieved in a special election in the Fort Worth area, not only ends over three decades of conservative dominance in the region but also extends a series of surprising Democratic wins in various parts of the United States since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Rehmet, a union leader and military veteran, won by a margin of more than 14 percentage points against Republican candidate Leigh Wambsganss.

A Significant Electoral Setback for Trump

This outcome directly challenges Trump, who had personally involved himself in the contest.

Just one day before the election, the Republican magnate publicly praised Wambsganss, a conservative activist and businesswoman, on his Truth Social platform. In a post, he called her «a GREAT candidate» and expressed his «full and absolute support» for her.

In another message, he urged Texans to vote and described the Republican as a successful businesswoman and an «incredible supporter» of his «Make America Great Again» movement.

However, following the loss, Trump quickly attempted to distance himself from the situation. «I’m not involved in that. It’s a local Texas race,» he stated to reporters on Sunday from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, trying to dissociate from a district he had ironically won by 17 points in the 2024 presidential election.

The reaction within the Texas Republican leadership was one of alarm and self-reflection. State Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, one of the most influential politicians in Texas, labeled the result as «a wake-up call for Republicans throughout Texas,» where the party controls all statewide elected offices, according to La Vanguardia.

«Our voters can’t take anything for granted,» Patrick wrote on X, acknowledging the unpredictability of low-turnout special elections while also vowing to fight: «I know the energy and strength of the Republican base in Texas. We will come back with renewed determination and reclaim this seat in November.»

The seat, which was vacated due to a Republican ascending to a federal position, will be contested again in the general elections in November, but the symbolic impact is profound.

Taylor Rehmet: «This Victory Belongs to the Working People»

After the victory was confirmed, Taylor Rehmet directed his message to the base that propelled him to success.

«This victory belongs to the working people of every day,» he stated before his supporters, framing his achievement not as a personal triumph but as a collective response to national policies.

For Democratic strategists, the result in Texas confirms that voters, under Trump’s second administration, are highly motivated to reject Republican candidates and their policies, even in supposedly conservative territories.

The Tide Has Turned in Texas

This victory is not an isolated incident. It is part of a favorable outcome cycle that began in March 2025 with a win in a Pennsylvania legislative district that hadn’t been claimed in a century.

The streak continued throughout the year in state races and ballot initiatives from Maine to California. Additionally, the resonant victory in November by Zohran Mamdani, a socialist who was elected mayor of New York in an election that saw the highest turnout in 50 years, adds to this narrative.

Other Democratic victories since Trump took office include the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as wins in special elections in Kentucky and Iowa. Even in a narrow loss, like the federal House seat in Tennessee, where Republican Matt Van Epps won by a slim margin, Democrats found reasons to bolster their hopes for the upcoming midterms in November.

This electoral landscape develops while Trump’s public approval remains stagnant at around 40 percent. An AP-NORC poll conducted in January revealed that a majority of adults in the United States disapprove of his handling of key areas such as foreign policy, trade negotiations, immigration, and the economy.

In this context of discontent, the national Republican strategy appears to have shifted towards an intensification of the battle over electoral map design. Trump and Vice President JD Vance have actively pressured Republican-controlled states to manipulate districts in their favor, while Democratic-led states like California have responded with their own redistricting efforts, foreshadowing an even more polarized political confrontation.

The «tide» has turned in the heart of Texas. Taylor Rehmet’s victory symbolizes more than just a shift in a state legislature vote; it reflects the volatility of the electorate and serves as a warning for a Republican Party that, despite controlling the White House, faces a mobilized electorate against it.