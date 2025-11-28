A Minute of Silence for Genocide Victims: CEPAL and Palestinian Embassy in Chile Commemorate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Original article: Un minuto de silencio por las víctimas del genocidio: Cepal y embajada Palestina en Chile conmemoran Día Internacional de Solidaridad con el Pueblo Palestino

On Friday, November 28, Vera Baboun, the Ambassador of Palestine in Chile, participated in the commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, alongside national and international authorities, at an event held at the CEPAL headquarters in Santiago.

During the event, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the genocide victims, a tribute that brought together the diplomatic corps, representatives of civil society, and members of our community, as stated by the Palestinian embassy in Chile.

As part of the event, attendees explored a photographic exhibition by UNRWA, a visual testimony documenting the humanitarian devastation, but most importantly, the unwavering dignity of the Palestinian people amidst the ruins of Gaza.

Alongside Ambassador Vera Baboun, notable figures at the commemorative event included José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, the Executive Secretary of CEPAL, Gloria de la Fuente, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of Chile, and María Eugenia Urcelay, the Middle East and Africa coordinator at the Foreign Ministry, among others.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all authorities and attendees for joining us on this significant date to advocate for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” concluded the embassy in their announcement.

Commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at CEPAL @cepal_onu Today, from the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL), we commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. In a solemn… pic.twitter.com/4iIGTUPRHy — Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile (@embpalestinacl) November 28, 2025

