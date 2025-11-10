«A President Does Not Fear His People, He Embraces Them»: Boric’s Heartwarming Gesture Overshadowing Kast’s Security Measures

The tender invitation from the President stands in stark contrast to the controversial image of the candidate shielded by bulletproof glass.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Original article: “Un Presidente no teme a su pueblo, lo abraza”: El aplaudido gesto de Boric que opacó el blindaje de Kast

Last weekend, a heartfelt phone call from President Gabriel Boric to Santino, a young boy from San Pedro de la Paz, went viral after he invited the child to have afternoon tea at La Moneda Palace. This act of closeness resonated deeply with the public, celebrated widely and sparking a discussion about the importance of a politics rooted in affection and direct connection with the people.

It all began when Santino tearfully expressed his wish that Boric would always be our president «because I love him very much». This heartfelt sentiment quickly circulated. The boy’s mother recounted that his tears flowed while discussing the upcoming presidential elections, during which he learned about the end of Boric’s term in March 2026.

This innocent display of affection not only reached the President’s ears but also prompted an immediate and personal response. The gesture was hailed by social media users as an act of genuine political empathy, demonstrating that La Moneda can serve as a space of connection and warmth.

In contrast, the campaign event of the Republican candidate José Antonio Kast, who chose to deliver a speech to his supporters in Viña del Mar while protected by a controversial bulletproof glass, quickly drew attention. This security measure, defended by his campaign team citing «contingency,» was interpreted by many on social media as an attempt to instill fear and manipulate voter insecurity, and also labeled as a «copy» of Donald Trump’s tactics.

Social media was flooded with comments praising Boric’s action as the antithesis of the message projected by Kast. While the President embraces a child’s emotion, the far-right candidate distances himself behind glass. In response to this act, his opponent Jeannette Jara remarked: «I don’t understand how someone running for president thinks they need to be enclosed,» she stated.

The anticipated meeting between the President and Santino at La Moneda is still pending. However, for internet users, it also represents a symbol of the contrast between two leadership styles: one that emphasizes fear and another that seeks closeness with its people.

