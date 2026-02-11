AFEP Presents Significant Books to Supreme Court President Chevesich on Executed Children and Adolescents During Dictatorship

Original article: Memoria en la Suprema: AFEP entrega a Chevesich libros sobre niñas, niños y adolescentes ejecutados en dictadura

The president of the country’s highest court received two significant books from the AFEP board: «Breaking the Silence» about children executed during the dictatorship, and a second volume focused on executed adolescents, documenting the cases of approximately 300 victims aged between 0 and 20 years.

The president of the Supreme Court, Gloria Ana Chevesich, met with the board of the Family Association of Executed Politicals (AFEP) in a gathering marked by institutional recognition and historical memory.

The meeting held significant symbolic weight as it was the first time that the organization was received by Chevesich since she became the first woman to lead the Judiciary in over two centuries of history, officially assuming her role on January 6, 2026.

This meeting highlighted the memorial work that the organization has sustained over the years, focusing on individuals who were victims of state terrorism during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, many of whom were children and adolescents.

Two Books Documenting 300 Executed Children and Adolescents During Dictatorship

The highlight of the meeting was the formal presentation of two publications encapsulating years of research and testimonial collection. These works include «Breaking the Silence,» dedicated to children executed during the civil-military dictatorship, and a second book specifically focusing on adolescents who met a similar fate. According to the organization, these books meticulously document the cases of around 300 victims, with ages ranging from 0 to 20 years.

Delivering these books did not just serve as a symbolic gesture, but marked an act of transferring institutional memory to the leader of the Chilean justice system.

The books, which compile names, ages, circumstances of executions, and the legacy of struggle from their families, now serve as a tangible reminder of the outstanding debts in human rights.

AFEP: “Wanted to Know About Our Existence”

At the end of the meeting, AFEP president Alicia Lira spoke to the press, describing the meeting’s tone with the judiciary’s highest authority. Lira emphasized the unprecedented nature of this audience and the willingness shown by Chevesich, whom she defined as a «just minister.»

“It was the first time we were with her, getting to know her in person. We had only heard about her, and the meeting was very emotional. We wanted to congratulate her for being the first woman president of the Supreme Court, but as we told her, it’s not just about being a woman, but also about her career as a lawyer, judge, and minister. She is a just minister, and it was important for us to let her know our existence and our work,” she stated in comments reported by the Judicial Power.

The social leader elaborated on the nature of the dialogue with Chevesich, highlighting the interest shown by the magistrate regarding the work of the organization.

“She wanted to know about our existence, how we are formed, and what we do. It was a very emotional and warm meeting, and we sincerely hope and lend her all our strength to do her work well,” she affirmed.