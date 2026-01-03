African Union Responds to Attack on Venezuela, Expresses Alarm Over Violations of International Law

The African Union expressed deep concern over recent events in Venezuela, including reports of the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and attacks on state institutions. It reaffirmed respect for sovereignty, called for inclusive political dialogue, and urged action with moderation to preserve regional peace.

African Union Responds to Attack on Venezuela, Expresses Alarm Over Violations of International Law
African Union Alerts After U.S. Attack on Venezuela, Accuses Kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro

The African Union has expressed profound concern regarding the recent events in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, including reports of the kidnapping of the President, Nicolás Maduro, as well as military attacks targeting Venezuelan institutions.

In this context, the African Union reaffirmed its strong commitment to the fundamental principles of international law, particularly respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Furthermore, the continental body emphasized the importance of dialogue, the peaceful resolution of controversies, and respect for constitutional and institutional frameworks, promoting a spirit of good neighborliness, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence among nations.

The African Union highlighted that the complex internal challenges facing Venezuela can only be sustainably addressed through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves, as a legitimate pathway to achieving lasting solutions.

Finally, the African Union expressed its solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, stability, and mutual respect among nations and regions, calling on all stakeholders to act with moderation, responsibility, and respect for international law to prevent any escalation and maintain regional peace and stability.

View the full statement

