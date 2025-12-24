Agreement Reached for National Support and Care System: Potential Legislation by January 2026

Original article: Podría convertirse en ley en enero de 2026: Comisión Mixta alcanzó acuerdo para Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados

The Joint Commission, consisting of senators and representatives, has reached an agreement to address the discrepancies regarding the project that establishes the National Support and Care System, opting to reinstate the two provisions that failed to achieve the necessary quorum during their third review.

These provisions pertain, first, to the supervision function of the Ministry of Support and Care over the services and programs of the system; and second, to the creation of the Interministerial Committee on Social Development, Family, and Care.

During the session chaired by Senator Fabiola Campillai, there was widespread regret that this significant project was not previously enacted into law, emphasizing the importance of the initiative and a «commitment from the Senate for expedited processing.»

Now, following its approval in the Joint Commission, the legal text could become law by January 2026. The next steps involve ratification by the Chamber and subsequently by the Senate.

