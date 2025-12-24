Agreement Reached for National Support and Care System: Potential Legislation by January 2026

Lawmakers decided to reinstate the two provisions that failed to achieve the necessary quorum during their third review. The next steps involve ratifying the Joint Commission report by the Chamber and then by the Senate, after which the initiative would be ready for promulgation as law.

Agreement Reached for National Support and Care System: Potential Legislation by January 2026
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Podría convertirse en ley en enero de 2026: Comisión Mixta alcanzó acuerdo para Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados

The Joint Commission, consisting of senators and representatives, has reached an agreement to address the discrepancies regarding the project that establishes the National Support and Care System, opting to reinstate the two provisions that failed to achieve the necessary quorum during their third review.

These provisions pertain, first, to the supervision function of the Ministry of Support and Care over the services and programs of the system; and second, to the creation of the Interministerial Committee on Social Development, Family, and Care.

During the session chaired by Senator Fabiola Campillai, there was widespread regret that this significant project was not previously enacted into law, emphasizing the importance of the initiative and a «commitment from the Senate for expedited processing.»

Now, following its approval in the Joint Commission, the legal text could become law by January 2026. The next steps involve ratification by the Chamber and subsequently by the Senate.

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chiles Social Development Minister Toro Challenges Kasts US$6 Billion Spending Cut: "Debate with Clear Data, Not Myths"

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Transelec to Refund $135 Billion to Households: Massive Electricity Bill Discounts Starting in 2026 Following Energy Ministry Agreement

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Roberto Celedón Celebrates Continued Discount on Rural Transport for Students and Seniors: "We Will Ensure Agreements are Honored"

Hace 22 horas
The Citizen

Right-Wing Coalition Rejects Majority of 2026 Budget Allocations: Minister Grau Expresses Government's Commitment to Reaching an Agreement

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

LATAM Pilots End Strike with New Collective Agreement Valid from 2025 to 2028

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Valparaíso Senate Candidate Jazmín Aguilar: Inclusion Isn’t a Show—We’ll Fight for a Neurodiversity Law with Guaranteed Funding

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

National Care System: Organizations Celebrate Legislative Progress and Urge Faster Action

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

University Strike in Argentina: Unions Accuse Milei of Undermining Education Financing Law with "Poverty Budget"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Valparaíso Collaborates to Enhance Water Security and Support Smallholder Agriculture

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano