All Cuban Residents in the U.S. Identified as Perpetrators of Armed Attack on Cuban Troops from Boat

The Cuban Interior Ministry has reported that the individuals who attacked border guard troops from a boat on Wednesday, February 25, have been identified. This incident occurred near Cayo Falcones, in the municipality of Corralillo, Villa Clara province.

According to officials, the neutralized speedboat, registered in Florida as FL7726SH, carried 10 armed individuals who, based on preliminary statements from those arrested, intended to execute a terrorist infiltration.

The report indicates that the attackers were armed with assault rifles, handguns, homemade explosive devices (Molotov cocktails), bulletproof vests, telescopic sights, and camouflage uniforms.

It was noted that all participants in this assault are Cuban residents in the United States. They have been identified as Amijail Sánchez González, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara, and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.

Among the deceased, Michel Ortega Casanova has been identified; efforts are still underway to identify the other three individuals who were killed.

“Most of them have a known history of criminal and violent activity, including Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, who appear on the national list of individuals and entities investigated under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373. They are wanted by Cuban authorities for their involvement in the promotion, planning, organizing, funding, supporting, or committing actions materialized either on national territory or in other countries, in relation to acts of terrorism,” the Interior Ministry report states.

Finally, it was reported that during the operation, Duniel Hernández Santos was arrested in national territory. He had been sent from the United States to ensure the armed infiltration, and he is currently confessing to his actions.

This is a developing story.