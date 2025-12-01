Allegations Against Reinaldo Ulloa Shipping and Multiexport: Environmental and Safety Violations in Salmon Farming

Original article: “Para abaratar costos”: denuncia acusa a naviera y a Multiexport de incumplir normas ambientales y de seguridad en centros salmoneros

A serious citizen complaint has targeted Reinaldo Ulloa e Hijos Limited Shipping and Multiexport, accusing them of systematically violating environmental and maritime safety regulations on routes between Chiloé and the Gulf of Penas, allegedly to cut operational costs.

The document, submitted to the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca) and formally referred to the Maritime Governor of Puerto Montt, Mario Besoain, outlines a series of irregularities linked to two vessels of the shipping company: the barge «Don Reinaldo» and the barge «Don Fernando».

According to the complaint obtained by El Ciudadano, «Naviera Ulloa e hijos limitada and Multiexport commit a serious infraction that harms the environment and jeopardizes the salmon industry between Chiloé and Chacabuco».

The accusation primarily focuses on two key irregularities.

Firstly, it claims that both barges lack systems for treating wastewater from onboard bathrooms (grey and black water). Instead of treating this wastewater onboard or removing it using specialized trucks in port as required by regulations, they allegedly discharge it directly into the sea, in areas close to where salmon farms and their shipping routes are located.

Secondly, it states that the two vessels are engaged in fuel delivery operations at these centers, despite not being authorized or equipped to carry out such activities as established by maritime regulations.

«These vessels dock in Quellon and Castro,» asserts the complaint submitted by Luis Almonacid.

Violating Environmental Standards «to Cut Costs»

In light of this scenario, Almonacid has requested an investigation into the described actions, interviews with crew members, and the removal of fuel delivery pumps and hoses, as well as sanctions against the shipping company Reinaldo Ulloa e Hijos for serious pollution offenses.

«Multiexport’s client knows that the barges cannot deliver fuel, but they authorize and load them to reduce costs, disregarding the potential contamination they could cause and ignoring maritime authority compliance,» he argued.

Request for Investigation and Evidence

The whistleblower not only presented the facts but also provided a clear path for verification. He requested that the maritime authority conduct an inspection to observe the pumps and hoses for fuel delivery and interview the captain, pilot, and crew.

«They have videos showing fuel delivery operations and the disposal of bathroom waste into the sea,» he stated.

«They dispose of bathroom waste from the barges Don Fernando and Don Reinaldo directly into the ocean,» Almonacid confirmed.

After receiving the complaint, Sernapesca forwarded it to the Maritime Governor of Puerto Montt via an official letter citing Article 14 of Law No. 19,880, since the matters (navigation safety and marine pollution) fall under its legal jurisdiction.

«A Spill Would Harm Wildlife and the Salmon Process»

In statements to El Ciudadano, Luis Almonacid indicated that the serious regulatory violations committed by Ulloa e Hijos Limited Shipping, which operates for Multiexport Salmon, pose risks to the health of workers and citizens, as well as to the safety of salmon farms due to pollution they cause.

«They dispose of bathroom waste from the barges Don Fernando and Don Reinaldo directly into the ocean, while maritime authorities require that this waste must be treated onboard or removed by trucks. However, to cut costs, they do neither,» he asserted.

Regarding fuel delivery to Multiexport centers, he emphasized that «it is prohibited by maritime regulations,» as «neither of the two barges is authorized and they lack the necessary equipment and training to perform these operations.»

«If a spill were to occur, it would harm wildlife and the salmon process, causing irreparable damage,» he warned.

He criticized the owners of both companies for violating regulations to cut costs, despite reaping substantial profits from their operations within the salmon industry.