Amnesty International Issues Global Alert Over Potential Pardons for Convicted Agents of Human Rights Violations in Chile

Original article: Amnistía Internacional lanza alerta mundial por riesgo de indulto a agentes condenados en Chile por graves violaciones a los DDHH

Amnesty International Issues ‘Urgent Action’ Over Risk of Pardons for Former Carabineros and Military Convicted of Serious Human Rights Violations

On March 12, 2026, Chilean President José Antonio Kast announced the possibility of pardoning former Carabineros and military personnel convicted of serious human rights violations committed during the social unrest.

Pardons are acts of clemency that fully or partially forgive judicial sentences. They absolve the penalty but do not erase the crime committed. According to the Constitution of the Republic of Chile, it is the president who has the authority to grant such actions.

As of the latest figures provided by the National Prosecutor’s Office (October 2025), there have been 11,506 reported cases, with over 12,000 crimes identified as committed by state agents against individuals. After nearly seven years, less than 2% of these cases have resulted in a conviction.

“Very few cases progress to trial and even fewer result in conviction. Pardoning the few officials who have been held accountable would not only widen the gap of impunity but would also violate the state’s international obligations and undermine the processes of truth, justice, and reparations for thousands of victims and their families,” stated Rodrigo Bustos Bottai, director of Amnesty International Chile.

The action urges President José Antonio Kast to uphold Chile’s human rights obligations and refrain from pursuing measures that would increase impunity.

Additional Information

What is an Urgent Action? When Amnesty International becomes aware that one or more individuals are in an extreme risk situation, it issues an “Urgent Action” and activates a network made up of tens of thousands of people worldwide who band together their capacity for pressure by sending letters and emails to the relevant authorities.

To participate in an urgent action from Amnesty International, follow these steps:

Download the letter directly from this link. Copy and paste it into your email, you can use your own words; this is just a template. Email President José Antonio Kast at [email protected] . You are now participating in the urgent action, raising your voice and demanding justice.

Urgent Action Link: Chile: No to pardons for convicted former Carabineros and military personnel – Amnesty International Chile