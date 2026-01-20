Original article: «Queda claro quién manda»: Minera Andes Cooper anunció al nuevo Ministro de Minería antes que Kast
Andes Cooper Mining Company Announces New Minister of Mining Before Elected President José Antonio Kast
In an unusual political turn, the private mining company Andes Cooper revealed the identity of the new Minister of Mining on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 20, before the elected President, José Antonio Kast, made the announcement.
The company released this information through a statement in English, noting that Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes Cooper and chairman of mining project Vizcachitas, would leave his post at the firm to take up the ministerial role in the new Chilean government.
Immediate reactions followed. From Congress, Deputy Daniella Cicardini remarked, «When the mining company Andes Cooper announces who the next Minister of Mining will be before the President does, it becomes clear who is in charge and to whom the upcoming republican government will respond.»
«This is a bad sign,» added the congresswoman from the Atacama region. Similarly, Deputy Ericka Ñanco criticized that «the names of future ministers are announced first by economic groups rather than from La Moneda,» referring to the presidential palace.
Potential Conflicts of Interest
In the meantime, several voices raised concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest stemming from Santiago Montt’s appointment as Minister of Mining.
Deputy Francisca Bello stated, «It is a terrible sign for the regions that the prospective Minister of Mining is someone directly tied to the Vizcachitas project. This is especially concerning given that the company has been criticized for its use and appropriation of water in areas suffering from severe water shortages.»
Journalist Yasna Lewin warned, «When companies appoint ministers, the conflict of interest becomes blatant.» Read more reactions on the social media platform X:
