Andrés Jouannet, Kast’s Appointed Undersecretary of Security, Has Failed to Disclose Business Partnerships Since 2021

A report from Fast Check revealed that Andrés Jouannet, the undersecretary of security designated by elected President José Antonio Kast, has not disclosed his business partnerships since 2021.

«Fast Check examined the Declarations of Interests and Assets of the upcoming undersecretary of security, Andrés Jouannet, and found that he has not revealed his business partnerships since 2021. These include companies he shares with businessman Bo Yang, who is linked to an alleged influence peddling scheme, as well as partners related to the online gambling and slot machine industry,» the publication stated.

It is important to note that, despite the questions raised regarding Jouannet’s connections, Kast supported his appointment even though there are ties to defendants in the so-called ‘Tragamonedas Case,’ which was revealed in 2019. This case involved allegations of illegal financing for congressional candidates, mayors, and regional councilors in exchange for favorable licenses to operate these machines.

According to national media reports, this connection is through Impresiones Quizapú, which Jouannet co-owns with Alberto Hadad—who has been formalized in the ‘Tragamonedas Case’—and Sebastián Salazar.

Salazar, as a representative of the online betting house EstelarBert, self-reported when the Public Prosecutor’s Office began investigating these virtual sites following legal actions taken by the Lotería de Concepción and the Polla Chilena de Beneficiencia.

