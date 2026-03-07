Animal Welfare Organizations Accuse Government of Breaking Promise on New ‘Cholito Law’ Regulation

The organizations stated that the new regulation has been ready for "months," urging the government to sign and promptly send it to the National Comptroller's Office. "We hope this does not mark the end of Gabriel Boric's administration regarding animal welfare: we want to avoid a fiasco of negligence and opacity," declared 45 organizations from across Chile.

Animal Welfare Organizations Accuse Government of Breaking Promise on New ‘Cholito Law’ Regulation
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Organizaciones animalistas acusan que el Gobierno «incumplió su palabra» de dictar el nuevo reglamento de la «Ley Cholito»

A coalition of 45 animal welfare organizations from across Chile issued a public statement accusing the outgoing government of failing to fulfill its promise to implement the new regulation for the «Cholito Law.»

The groups lamented that «despite the official announcement of this necessary update and the citizen participation process that took place starting August 2025, led by the Undersecretariat of Regional and Administrative Development (Subdere), where over 35,000 individuals and experts contributed ideas to improve responsible pet ownership, there has been no political will from the Gabriel Boric government to submit the new regulation to the Comptroller’s Office for approval.»

In this regard, the organizations stated that according to available information, «the document is currently under review for presidential signing at the Legal Division of the General Secretariat of the Presidency (Segpres), a prerequisite before its submission to the Comptroller’s Office.»

«Six months after the public consultation process ended, the unacceptable delay has generated confusion and uncertainty regarding the outgoing government’s commitment to civil society, as there is no reasonable justification given that the new regulation has been ready for months,» the statement added.

Among the proposals considered in the regulation update is an expansion of mandatory sterilization criteria, «recognizing the importance of curbing the overpopulation of dogs and cats and preventing their abandonment,» they pointed out.

«We warn from the organizations that, without a regulation for the Cholito Law that addresses current needs and issues, we will continue to face canine and feline overpopulation, abandonment, and animal violence, as well as attacks on humans and other animals,» the groups emphasized.

«We urgently call on the government to sign and promptly send the updated Cholito Law regulation to the Comptroller General of the Republic, in order to strengthen tools for responsible pet ownership. We hope this does not mark the end of Gabriel Boric’s government concerning the animal agenda: we want it to avoid becoming a fiasco of opacity and negligence,» the statement concluded.

