Anti-COVID-19 vaccines: everything you need to know about the 4 most advanced antidotes

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has already exceeded a year of scientific studies and research. Since then, at least four major vaccines have been created and produced, which could end the pandemic era of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The chain Russia Today (RT) published an analysis on the main four vaccines created to date. In the work, aspects such as efficacy, price, storage and distribution of these essential drugs for humanity are compared.

At the same time, the prestigious medical journal The Lancet published on Tuesday the preliminary results of the phase III trial of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. The publication determined that this vaccine against the coronavirus has an efficacy of more than 91%.

How effective are the main vaccines against COVID-19?

As a result of that study, the Russian media chain decided to compare Sputnik V with the other three vaccines. For those other three, the results of their phase III clinical trials have been published in major medical journals. They are Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the published phase III reports, three of the four antidotes show an overall efficacy greater than 90%. These are Sputnik V (91.6%), Pfizer’s vaccine (95%) and Moderna’s (94.1%).

Meanwhile, the estimated effectiveness of the AstraZeneca drug is only 62.1%. However, a recent study ensures that if the second dose of this drug is placed 12 weeks later, its effectiveness can reach 86%.

On the other hand, Sputnik V, Moderna and AstraZeneca are 100% effective against severe cases. In comparison, in these cases the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine is only 75%.

At what temperature can the four vaccines be stored?

Vaccines storage and price

A key advantage of Sputnik V in fighting the pandemic is its favorable storage and transport temperature. This is between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the other three vaccines need much more extreme temperatures: between -70 and -20 degrees Celsius.

Specifically, the Pfizer drug can be stored at -80 ° C to -60 ° C. In the case of Moderna, between -25ºC and -15ºC. Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca vaccine needs a temperature – like Sputnik V – between 2ºC and 8ºC.

How much do the four vaccines cost?

The Russian vaccine also stands out for its affordable price, less than $ 10 per injection. Thus, it is twice or three times cheaper than other vaccines with an efficacy greater than 90%. This data was provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which sponsored the development of the drug.

Of the other three immunizers, only AstraZeneca’s cost less than $ 10 per dose. On the other hand, the price of the vaccine developed by Pfizer is $ 19.5 and that of Moderna is $ 37.

High reliability of the Sputnik V

Likewise, the high safety of the Sputnik V vaccine stands out, since it has not been associated with serious side effects. In addition, it has not produced significant allergies or anaphylactic shocks.

Its creators explained that the Russian antidote is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors that cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Furthermore, two different vectors in two separate injections elicit a longer lasting immune response. This, compared to other vaccines that use the same delivery mechanism for both injections.

As for the other three antidotes tested, phase III clinical trials have shown them to be safe. However, its long-term safety will be determined over time.

