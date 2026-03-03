Arica: Family of Luis Pino Soto Receives Rettig Commission File Following Court Ruling Designating Him a Victim of Dictatorship

Original article: Arica: Familia de adolescente Luis Pino Soto recibió carpeta de Comisión Rettig tras fallo judicial que lo reconoció como víctima de la dictadura

During a ceremony held at the Presidential Delegation in Arica, officials from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights formally presented the file from the National Commission on Truth and Reconciliation, known as the Rettig Report, to the family of Luis Alberto Pino Soto, a 15-year-old who disappeared four decades ago in Arica during the military dictatorship.

This event is based on a ruling issued on January 28 by the 19th Civil Court of Santiago, which ordered the rectification of an administrative error that had prevented his recognition as a victim of human rights violations. The mistake occurred when Luis’s surname was recorded as ‘Pinto’ instead of ‘Pino.’

Following the handover, the director of the National Human Rights Institute (INDH), Yerko Ljubetic, highlighted that «clarifying the events that took place is a right we hold as a society, not just for the families and individuals directly affected, but for all of us.»

He added, «It is the state’s responsibility to acknowledge what happened. After 40 years of uncertainty, Luis Alberto’s family receives a response through the actions taken under the National Search Plan.

Missing Since 1986

Luis Pino Soto, a student at Liceo A-1 Octavio Palma Pérez in Arica, was 15 years old when he was last seen on July 1, 1986, during a time of intense repression and protests against the Pinochet dictatorship and the right-wing regime across the country.

His parents, Víctor Pino and María Soto, filed a missing person report at that time, which led to threats and harassment in the days that followed.

Despite the family’s efforts to have Luis officially recognized as a victim of the dictatorship, the transcription error hindered his acknowledgment until now.

In 2024, the case was addressed under the National Search Plan initiated by President Gabriel Boric’s government, where officials uncovered the error and subsequently filed a declaratory action with the 19th Civil Court of Santiago, leading to the mentioned results.

This is one of the concrete advancements driven by the National Search Plan. It has been 40 years of uncertainty and relentless struggle by the family of Luis Alberto Pino Soto, who was disappeared at just 15 years old. Thanks to the efforts made in… pic.twitter.com/gUkjS2ajpp — Camila Vallejo Dowling (@camila_vallejo) February 27, 2026

El Ciudadano