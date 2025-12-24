Original article: Pescadores artesanales le ponen la cruz a Kast: “No queremos un empleado de la industria” en la Subpesca

Artisanal Fishermen Warn Kast: «We Reject an Industry Insider in the Undersecretariat of Fishing»

Artisanal fishermen have sent a clear message to elected President José Antonio Kast, stating emphatically, «We do not want an industry employee in the position,» highlighting their demand to avoid potential conflicts of interest in the appointment of the next head of the Undersecretariat of Fishing and Aquaculture (Subpesca).

The president of the Council for the Defense of Fisheries Heritage (Condepp), Hernán Cortés —recently reelected as a prominent voice for the artisanal sector— was unequivocal in asserting that the incoming administration must not replicate past experiences of regulatory capture by industry.

In an interview with El Mostrador, Cortés outlined the concerns and demands of the artisanal community in light of the government transition.

“The decision regarding who will lead the Undersecretariat of Fishing is crucial,” stated the leader.

“We do not want an industry employee in ‘service commission,’ as has occurred in the past with figures like Andrés Couve and others such as Raúl Sunico, who left office early due to obvious conflicts of interest,” he explained.

This historical reference is significant, as previous administrations of Subpesca have been headed by professionals with direct ties to the industrial fishing sector, prompting criticism regarding potential asymmetries in decision-making and regulatory bias.

The premature departure of Raúl Sunico in 2015, following intense scrutiny over his connections, is an episode that the artisanal sector is not willing to see repeated.

Sunico resigned after information was revealed by Ciper regarding emails sent by former Asipes president Felipe Moncada to his directors, which suggested favoritism towards the industrial guild during his tenure as undersecretary.

Fishing Reform: A Crucial Test for Kast

Beyond the significant appointment at Subpesca, the leader emphasized the importance of the pending legislative debate, stressing the need to keep the fishing reform process on track despite the change in administration. For Condepp, this will signify the first tangible indication of the direction the republican government will take.

“Keeping the New Fishing Law in process to replace the current Fishing Law, which is rife with corruption issues, will send a strong message to Chilean artisanal fishing,” Cortés asserted.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to replace the current regulations —in effect since 2013 and widely criticized for benefiting large industrial conglomerates— is at a critical juncture in its discussion within Congress.

Social Platform and Funding for Artisanal Fishermen

In the same vein, the president of Condepp defended one of the most impactful aspects of the reform, concerning the establishment of a social protection platform for the artisanal sector.

The measure is aimed to be funded through industrial tenders (LTP-B) and represents, according to the organization, a historic advancement for the sector.

“It is crucial to maintain our focus on the Social Platform for artisanal fishing proposed by the New Fishing Law, advocating for the proposal of auctioning industrial fishing licenses, the proceeds of which would finance social protections for fishermen,” he stated to El Mostrador.

With these statements, Condepp emphasizes that the incoming government must outline its fishing policy clearly and promptly. The organization underscores the dilemma: to align with the interests of big industry or to address the artisanal sector’s long-standing demand for greater equity, transparency, and protection of fishing resources as a public good.

For the fishermen, the message to Kast has been sent and consists of three non-negotiable pillars: prevent any industry-linked appointments at Subpesca, ensure continuity of the ongoing regulatory reform, and provide real tools and concrete funding for social support to the artisanal community.

The issue is now in play. The response from President-elect Kast’s team to these warnings will set the tone for a relationship that, in past administrations, has been more characterized by distrust and conflict than by collaboration. The artisanal community, mobilized and with strengthened leadership, will closely watch the initial decisions. The challenge is laid out before them.