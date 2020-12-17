At record speed! Guaidó steals $ 1,600 per minute from Venezuelans

Juan Guaidó reappears as the protagonist of a corruption plot. Since he proclaimed himself the ‘interim president’ of Venezuela, in January 2019, he has had a clear objective: to enrich himself at the cost of public assets and resources of all Venezuelans.

The data journalism platform La Tabla reported on Twitter that Guaidó has received “more than 1,600 dollars per minute”, only in 2020. This was confirmed by the portal after reviewing public data of the ‘support’, resources and financing that have been granted to him this year. “It is, at least, 841 million dollars”, explains the portal dedicated to investigative journalism.

La Tabla adds that the “greatest contributions” to Guaidó’s seditious plan came from the European Union and the United States. However, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have also financed him.

The argument of these North American institutions to provide money and resources to Guaidó is supposed to be for “humanitarian assistance”. In their opinion, the resources should be destined to attend the “crisis, the pandemic and forced migration”.

Likewise, La Tabla details that Guaidó has received different commissions since October 2019 through different channels. Those ‘aids’ average a gruesome theft of more than $70 million per month. That can also translate to $ 2.3 million every day.

21OCT/US $ 2 millones. USAID y el BID anunciaron nuevas adjudicaciones de recursos para ayudar a los venezolanos a través del empleo, los servicios financieros y el acceso a la información. pic.twitter.com/EbsT68v38T — La Tabla (@latablablog) December 9, 2020

How does Guaidó carry out his thefts?

On October 8, the usurped Fundación Simón Bolívar of CITGO stopped funding treatment for children with serious illnesses. This happened after falling into the hands of Guaidó and his associates. By that date, he signed a grant agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to address the so-called “humanitarian aid”. The amount of that operation was at least 500,000 dollars.

Then, on October 21, Guaidó received another two million dollars from USAID and the IDB. Both institutions announced “new allocations of resources to help Venezuelans through employment, financial services and access to information”.

Weeks later, on November 5, another $ 36 million fell into Guaidó’s hands. That amount, this time from the European Union, was supposedly to “support” the fight against COVID-19 in Venezuela.

17NOV/ US $ 20 millones 500 mil. España los destinó a través de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) y ACNUR, para la “Crisis Humanitaria en Venezuela”. pic.twitter.com/t2IvAGHz1s — La Tabla (@latablablog) December 9, 2020

The most recent robberies

The last millionaire figure that Guaidó obtained was on November 17. That day, he received 20.5 million dollars, through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR). The money was, presumably, to attend the “humanitarian crisis in Venezuela”.

In total, Guaidó has stolen $ 841,645,000 “from international contributions” to Venezuela. This amount corresponds exclusively to the current year 2020.

The Guaidó era has an expiration date: January 5, 2020. That day, the new National Assembly in Venezuela will take office, elected by popular vote on December 6. In two years, Guaidó has been linked to scandals of corruption, prostitution, paramilitarism, and drug trafficking and drug abuse. Likewise, he has been involved in the theft of resources and is responsible for the application of the criminal US blockade against Venezuelans.

