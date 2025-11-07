Atacama Candidate Giovanni Calderón Faces Allegations of Payment Defaults Leading Up to Elections

Original article: Atacama: Publican inserción en diario regional para acusar de «reiterado incumplimiento de pagos» al actual candidato a senador Giovanni Calderón (Chile Vamos)

An unusual and concerning situation is unfolding with Atacama Senate candidate Giovanni Calderón (Chile Vamos), who is facing accusations of failing to repay a large debt owed to the Quillota newspaper El Observador and Radio Preludio of San Felipe.

In response, the legal representative of the Quillota media outlet, Roberto Silva Bijit, published a notice in the Chañarcillo newspaper on November 7, detailing the outstanding debts that the former UDI deputy has with the mentioned media.

According to the complaint, the first unpaid amount is $986,510 for advertising contracted in El Observador related to his unsuccessful candidacy for deputy in District 6 in 2017. This debt is supported by invoices issued in November of that year and has not been settled, despite the Electoral Service reimbursing Calderón for campaign expenses.

Additionally, there is another debt of $648,000 owed for advertising with Radio Preludio of San Felipe, also from the 2017 campaign. The notice explains that despite several attempts and communications sent to government authorities at that time—including President Piñera and the UDI leadership—the candidate never responded or settled the amount.

The publication also includes recent information disclosed by Mega Channel, revealing that Giovanni Calderón has personal debts exceeding 9 million pesos, mainly overdue payments for highways and property taxes, including a property in Chicureo listed as «reserved» in his assets.

In the current campaign, Giovanni Calderón (seated next to Checho Hirane) has sparked controversy for publicly supporting Johannes Kaiser, despite running for the Senate from a seat representing Chile Vamos (Evopoli).

El Ciudadano