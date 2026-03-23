Audit Office Reveals 910 Government Officials Gambled Despite Legal Prohibition: Involvement of Police and Air Force Officers

Original article: Contraloría detectó 910 funcionarios que apostaron en casinos pese a tener prohibición legal: Oficiales de Carabineros y la PDI involucrados

The General Comptroller of the Republic (CGR) has uncovered that 910 public and municipal officials from 371 state entities engaged in gambling activities at casinos, amounting to a staggering $11,490,456,871, despite being legally prohibited from placing bets.

These findings pertain to transactions made between January 2024 and June 2025. Of the 910 officials identified, 181 accounted for an overwhelming 96.8% of the total amount wagered, which translates to $11,118,431,956.

«In these cases, the gambling sums do not align with the salary levels of those involved,» stated sources from the Comptroller’s office.

Among the top 20 individuals who gambled the most are officers from the Carabineros and the PDI; a sub-officer from the Air Force (who placed the highest bets); a director from the Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC); an administrative officer from the General Treasury of the Republic; and a tax inspector, alongside municipal officials from various regions.

The total amount wagered by these top 20 officials exceeds $5.392 million, all of whom held managerial, supervisory, professional, and operational positions.

As for the institutions employing the officials who placed the largest bets, there are two from the Air Force; 18 from the Carabineros; 10 from the DGAC; 10 from the General Treasury of the Republic; 2 from the PDI; 3 from the Internal Revenue Service; 6 from the National Customs Service; 3 from Sence; 5 from Junji; 4 from the Interior Government Service; and 3 from the Labor Directorate.

Among municipalities, the Puerto Montt municipality has the highest number of officials involved with significant transaction amounts, totaling 16, followed by Osorno with 14, Chiguayante with 6, and Concepción with 5.

According to the Comptroller’s report, the oversight work was based on a cross-reference between the register of officials who administer or safeguard public funds—who are required to provide surety—and the data on clients who conducted operations in casinos, as provided by the Superintendency of Game Casinos (SCJ).

It is important to note that the current regulation, specifically Article 10(b) of Law No. 19,995, states that these officials are prohibited from participating in any form of gambling in casinos.

Information Will Be Sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the CDE

The Comptroller’s office has announced that based on these findings, it will send the list of the 910 involved officials to the Superintendency of Game Casinos «so they can exercise their oversight, investigation, and initiate appropriate sanction procedures.»

«They will also send the information to the respective public services and municipalities to begin disciplinary proceedings and determine any administrative responsibilities. Additionally, they will forward the findings to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Defense Council for relevant action,» concluded CGE representatives.

El Ciudadano